3 To Know: RSW No. 1 airport in US for lines that move, more

Marco Eagle

1. RSW No. 1 airport in US for lines that move

Good news for travelers coming and going to Southwest Florida, the home of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

A recent study by Casago revealed that when it comes to lines, or queuing, at airports around the world, in North America, RSW is considered the best for not having bottlenecks.

More than 853 million passengers flew with U.S. airlines in 2022, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. And while that’s a lot of people navigating through terminals and customs, passenger ratings report streamlined queues and short waits in many of its airports.

RSW has seen a dip in passenger counts since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. The airport set a record for total passengers in 2022, despite the disruption of the hurricane when there were no commercial flights for seven days, with 10,343,802 million.

To discover which airports are the best and worst for queueing times, Casago analyzed passenger reviews from airlinequality.com, where each review gave queueing times a rating between 1 and 5 stars. Individual airports and countries were separately ranked on having the highest percentage of reviews for airport queuing times with a four or five star rating.

RSW scored 66.67% of 4 or 5-star reviews, putting it ahead of Portland, Oregon (61.29%). Two other Florida airports made the Top 10: Tampa (57.45%) and Orlando (45.00%).

Regarding RSW, the study pointed out: “The airport covers 13,555 acres, making it the third-largest airport in the United States in terms of land. Though when it comes to the number of flights and passengers, Southwest Florida Intl isn’t as busy as some of the major airports in the States. This along with its ‘easy navigation’ and ‘efficient security,’ are likely contributors to those 4- and 5-star ratings.” – Mark H. Bickel/Staff

2. Naples man accused of child pornography ruled competent to stand trial

A Naples man arrested in May 2021 after deputies found him in possession of hundreds of images of child pornography was declared to competent to stand trial months after court officials said otherwise.

Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan on Monday declared Ryan Rumberger, 44, competent to stand trial.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office on May 27, 2021, charged Rumberger with 100 counts of possession of photos depicting sexual acts performed by a child and a count of promoting a movie or photo of sexual acts performed by a child.

Deputies received a cybertip in April of that year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to the possible uploading of 14 child pornography files to Rumberger’s Kik messaging account, according to his arrest affidavit.

After an investigation using IP addresses and linking the username to Rumberger, deputies determined the activity took place at Rumberger’s home, in the 1300 block of Wildwood Lakes Boulevard. He is an electrician.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the residence and found hundreds files depicting children ranging from 4 to 12 years old engaging in sexual activity on Rumberger’s cellphone, the report said.

Rumberger is next due in court Nov. 2 for a case management conference. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Cape Coral forum planned around controversial changes to Jaycee Park

The city of Cape Coral will host a community forum, giving residents a chance to learn more about the proposed plans for Jaycee Park.

Jaycee Park, 4215 SE 20 Place, is a public park in southeast Cape Coral between Beach Parkway and the Caloosahatche River that opened more than 40 years ago.

The forum will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at The Mercola Market, 125 SW 3rd Place.

It will be an open house-style event where residents can view site plans and renderings, speak with subject matter experts, and provide feedback on the proposed designs.

Proposed improvements for the park include a boat dock with finger piers, a splash pad, additional walking paths in the park and along the shoreline, and a food truck court.

This year, city staff briefed the council on massive changes to the park laid out in concept material, which caught the interest of several members.

Pennoni Associates, a Pennsylvania engineering and consultant firm, submitted a proposal on April 4, 2022, after the city issued a request for proposals for the Jaycee Park improvements.

The concept design included docks and 24 boat slips, a bandshell, a food truck court and bar, double the parking, and a splash pad.

These were not the final designs, but the concept drew ire from surrounding residents with more than 100 people showing up to the city council to protest the changes.

Many residents worried the changes would ruin the “peaceful” character of the park, bring a large amount of traffic to their neighborhood road, and many did not want to see the removal of the Australian Pine trees.

The final designs for the park’s improvements and finals cost have not been voted on, but the $573,565 contract for final design services was unanimously approved in May.

The $573,565 was a budgeted item for the fiscal year 2023 and came from the parks and recreation capital project fund.

Councilmember Tom Hayden previously said there would be at least two halls on the topic. – Luis Zambrano/Staff

More3 To Do: ‘One Endless Voice,’ on Marco, ‘Land, Sea and Mind’ in Bonita

AndSWFLA To Do List: Songwriters for Vets, Hand & Harvest Artisan Market, more