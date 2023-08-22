Now You Know: Details on ‘Waterlily Weekend’ and the next Leadership Collier

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Leadership Collier Foundation – part of the Greater Naples Chamber, is accepting applications for the Class of 2024 Associate Leadership Collier (ALC) program. Emerging leaders and professionals in Collier County of ages 21-40 are encouraged to apply before the Oct. 30 deadline.

Through hands-on experiences and exclusive behind-the-scenes sessions, participants explore local government, education, economic development, the arts, and more.

Class members will also hear from experienced area leaders who deal with our community’s biggest opportunities and challenges. With the benefit of new perspectives and connections, participants are prepared to take their places as our community’s next generation of community leaders.

Associate Leadership Collier typically runs from February through April and includes nine, 2.5-hour sessions focused on professional development and peer networking. Session programs typically run from 3 until 5:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoons.

Program tuition is $850 which is due upon acceptance to the program. A limited amount of partial scholarship may be available to those accepted.

To apply visit leadershipcollier.org/lcf-programs/associate-leadership-collier .

For more information, contact Amanda Pearson, vice president, leadership programs of the Leadership Collier Foundation, at or amanda@napleschamber.org

International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31

International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31. According to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, provisional data show that 105,452 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending December 2022. Statistics available from the National Center for Drug Abuse note that there are more than 5,000 overdose deaths per year in Florida.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end drug overdose, to remember without stigma those who have died from overdose, and to acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. The 2023 theme, “Recognizing those people who go unseen,” honors people whose lives have been altered by overdose.

St. Matthew’s House is on the front lines of this heartbreaking battle every day and works closely with the David Lawrence Center and NCH Healthcare System to help prevent overdoses in Southwest Florida.

St. Matthew’s House CEO Steve Brooder urges the public to become educated about the impact of drug addiction and how to support the fight against illegal substances as well as the overuse of opioids. “Addiction can happen to anyone of any age, income level or walk of life. Today’s more potent and deadlier drugs have a profound impact not only on those whose lives are damaged, destroyed and even lost to drugs but to our society as a whole.”

A Memorial Wall at the St. Matthew’s House Campbell Lodge homeless shelter in Naples lists the names of those who have tried to find sobriety but passed away from an overdose. Addiction recovery is a continuing journey, and many have overcome their addictions with the help of the St. Matthew’s House Justin’s Place 12 month, 12-step faith-based recovery program.

In June, Justin’s Place celebrated its 40th graduation ceremony with a graduating class of 28 men and women who successfully completed the program. St. Matthew’s house now has established a Justin’s Place Alumni program to provide opportunities for graduates to gather and be supported in their recovery.

More than 800 men and women have successfully completed the Justin’s Place program since it was started in 2010 with a generous donation from Bruce and Jeri Holecek made in memory of their son Justin Holecek who struggled with alcoholism. The Holecek Family Foundation has partnered with St. Matthew's House to provide the life-saving programs of Justin's Place to those struggling with addiction.

For information on St. Matthew’s House, visit www.stmatthewshouse.org. For information on International Overdose Awareness Day visit overdoseday.com.

Waterlily Weekend to make a splash in the Botanical Garden

On Sept. 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., this guest and staff favorite event returns to Naples Botanical Garden for the second year in a row!

Take in the beauty of nearly 500 waterlilies on display throughout our water features. Guests can enjoy guided tours and demonstrations, family activities, and talks with our expert staff. These are just some of the ways guests can go wild for waterlilies — all weekend long!

Guests may experience the following:

Vibrant waterlilies blooming at their peak during the summer.

Guided tours of our waterlily collections. Space is limited, so sign up early!

Victoria Waterlily demonstrations, talks from experts, and more on this charismatic floating platter.

W.O.N.D.E.R. family programming: Floating Flora, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

International Waterlily and Water Gardening Society New Waterlily Competition, hosted by the Garden.

New to this year’s event: the 2023 Waterlily Weekend Photo Competition display. The general public, Garden Members, and volunteers are eligible to enter through August 18. Amateur photographers only.

This event is included with Garden admission.

