3 To Know: 3-story hotel coming to Naples, more

1. 3-story hotel, Aqua restaurant to replace Pastrami Dan's, Liki Tiki BBQ building on 9th

A three-story boutique hotel and Naple’s Aqua restaurant will replace the Liki Tiki BBQ and Pastrami Dan’s Restaurant building at 590 Ninth Street N. in Naples.

Preliminary design plans garnered unanimous approval from the Naples Design Review Board Aug. 23.

Under the proposed plan, the existing single-story building will be knocked down and replaced with a high-end boutique hotel called Aquarius with Aqua on the ground floor.

The Stojkoski family, who is the petitioner, owns the 1963 building on the corner of Sixth Avenue North and 41/Ninth Street North; Liki Tiki in both Naples and Fort Myers Beach; and Aqua, which opened on Fifth Avenue in 2011.

Aqua will move from its current location to the Ninth Avenue location, MHK Architecture's Mark McLean told the board. – J. Kyle Foster/Staff

2. Port Authority officer injured after crash into parked patrol car

A 20-year-old Estero woman caused minor injuries to a Lee County Port Authority officer after authorities say she crashed into his parked car, which had activated its sirens.

The crash happened around 12:30a.m., Aug. 22, along Treeline Avenue, near Global Parkway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

An SUV, driven by the Estero woman, was traveling north on Treeline Avenue, on the outside lane, while the marked Port Authority Patrol Unit with emergency lights on and another car were stopped, parked on northbound Treeline Avenue, on the outside lane, due to a traffic stop.

The officer was standing outside of his marked vehicle when the SUV rear-ended his patrol car.

The collision caused the front of the patrol car to collide with the officer and the car he had pulled over.

Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the driver, who wasn't listed Tuesday morning on jail records, was charged with a moving violation and had four points deducted from her driver's license. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Cape Coral man sentenced to nearly 2 years in road rage

A Cape Coral man once facing homicide charges in New Jersey was sentenced in Lee County and will spend nearly two years in prison.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Aug. 21 sentenced Zachary Latham, 21, to 20 months in prison. He was adjudicated guilty on two aggravated assault counts after he pleaded no contest.

Latham, who had once been charged the fatal stabbing of a neighbor in New Jersey, an off-duty South Woods State Prison corrections officer, was exonerated on all counts related to that case April 13.

In the Lee County incident, which happened about 11 p.m., Jan. 23, 2021, a motorist waved down a trooper in Fort Myers, saying he was a victim of an assault.

The motorist claimed another driver confronted him and brandished a firearm on Meridian Center Parkway, near Southwest Florida International Airport.

Troopers found the vehicle, a Nissan Infinity driven by Latham, and stopped the car on Alico Road, beneath the Interstate 75 overpass.

Troopers found a black, airsoft BB gun resembling a real firearm — similar to an AK-47 in appearance — and placed Latham under arrest for felony aggravated assault. Latham was also charged with a second count of aggravated assault for attempting to intentionally ram the victim’s vehicle. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

