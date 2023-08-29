Now You Know: Snook season coming; appointments, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

The full moon is coming Wednesday. Are you ready? It’s a blue moon (the second full moon in a month) and is going to be the biggest supermoon of the year.

Just a couple days later, snook season opens (Sept. 1).

Florida's Atlantic snook season is divided into two parts. It closes from June 1 until Aug. 31 and from Dec. 15 to Jan. 31.

During open season, you can bring home snook between 28” and 32” in length. While snook season is closed, the species is catch and release only.

For more, visit MyFWC.com.

‘Help A Diabetic Child’ appoints Khan to its board

Help A Diabetic Child (HADC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting local children and families who are dealing with diabetes, recently the addition of prominent pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Asjad Khan to its board of directors.

Dr. Khan has been caring for pediatric diabetes patients locally since 2007 when he provided guidance in establishing the Pediatric Endocrinology program at Golisano Children’s Hospital. He continues to work with his colleagues at the hospital to provide comprehensive medical care for children with diabetes as well as all endocrine disorders.

Dr. Khan completed medical school at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, N.Y. followed by a residency in pediatrics at Winthrop University Hospital in Mineola, N.Y. where he served as Chief Resident. He remained at Winthrop University Hospital where he completed a fellowship in Pediatric Endocrinology. Later, he helped establish the Pediatric Endocrinology program at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Khan to our Board,” said Tami Balavage, HADC President and Co-founder. “He brings a wealth of expertise in the endocrine community, and his passion for our mission will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts. His dedication to improving the lives of those with diabetes aligns seamlessly with our goals.”

Help A Diabetic Child supports underserved children and young adults in Southwest Florida who have Type 1 diabetes and cannot afford life-saving insulin, diabetes medical supplies and medical services. Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to naturally regulate the body’s blood sugar, leaving diagnosed individuals with a life-long dependency on costly medical insulin.

David Lawrence Centers welcomes new members

David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health (DLC), Collier County’s only comprehensive, not-for-profit behavioral health provider serving children, adults and families, announced the appointment of Briana Shipe Karaszi and Red Gamso to the DLC Advocates board of directors.

The DLC Advocates is a group of individuals passionate about mental health and substance use awareness who are dedicated to networking for a cause and supporting the mission of DLC. Their primary goal is to spread awareness for all families in Southwest Florida and continue to improve the lives of thousands of individuals every year through the Center’s prevention, intervention, and treatment services.

“We are incredibly grateful for the DLC Advocates leadership and unwavering support of our mission,” said DLC Vice President of Advancement Kimberly Dye. “Their support is critical now more than ever, as we continue to address the mental health and addiction crisis facing our community through our ongoing expansion and increased prevention efforts.”

Briana Shipe Karaszi, senior manager of events and philanthropy at The Immokalee Foundation (TIF), brings eight years of nonprofit experience to her new board position.

Red Gamso, director of marketing and communications at the Greater Naples Chamber, brings more than 13 years of marketing experience as well as a passion for mental health to her new board position. Gamso is a native to Southwest Florida and helps small business and non-profits increase their brand awareness by developing and assisting marketing associates on marketing and advertising fundamentals.

“We are excited to expand our board with two new members who will bring their expertise and insight to our mission,” said Peter Michaels, VP of Halstatt Real Estate Partners, and chair of DLC Advocates.

“DLC offers a variety of awareness and prevention programs that can help bridge the gap between our services and our community to provide a healthier Collier County. We know that community engagement and support are central to a successful prevention platform and Briana and Red will add invaluable perspective as we advocate for prevention services for all.”

