3 To Know: FAA to consider tighter rules for air charters, more

Marco Eagle

1. Hodges University closing, cites finances and enrollment decline

Hodges University is closing permanently by the end of August 2024, citing financial difficulties and declining enrollment, according to the school’s president.

The private, nonprofit university based in Fort Myers will not enroll any degree-seeking students in September 2023, according to a notice Friday to students from Hodges President Charlene Wendel. The majority of Hodges’ degree offerings will end next April with limited classes through August 2024. The campus is at 4501 Colonial Blvd.

“Unfortunately, due to financial challenges and declining enrollment numbers, we can no longer provide the quality educational programs that we have provided over the past 33 years,” the notice said.

Hodges’ closure is not unique; dozens of smaller universities and colleges across the United States have closed in recent years, according to bestcolleges.com.

“We understand that this news may come as a shock, but we want you to know that our top priority is to ensure that your educational journey continues smoothly, and we are here to help you find another school to finish your degree if you will not be able to complete it before we close,” according to the Hodges’ notice.

Wendel said Hodges has started reaching out to other universities for transfer options for all students who will not be able to finish their degree at Hodges.

Faculty advisors are establishing partnerships with other schools to enable students to easily transfer.

In 2013, there were about 2,800 students and today there are 340 students in undergraduate programs and 70 graduate students. – Liz Freeman/Staff

2. FAA to consider tighter rules for air charters

U.S. officials said they will consider tightening the rules on some air charter operators to bring them in line with regulation of passenger airlines.

Airline unions applauded the move. They claim that charter operations can be used to sidestep federal safety regulations.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will begin rulemaking to cover 'high-volume' charters that sell seats to the public and are 'essentially indistinguishable' from airlines that offer scheduled service.

The FAA said it has 'adjusted its oversight' of charter flights as they have grown in size and frequency over the past 10 years. The agency said it will consider whether regulatory changes are needed 'to ensure the management of the level of safety necessary for those operations.'

Some charters, like those operated by JSX, use private terminals and passengers don’t go through the normal security screening. The operators tout the time savings compared with regular airline flights. Standards for pilot experience and crew rest are less restrictive than for airlines. – Associated Press

3. Marco Island: Be viligant this Labor Day

In anticipation of Labor Day weekend, the city of Marco Island is planning for increased visitors to the Island.

“The city has detailed plans to mitigate issues concerning traffic, trash, crowds on the beach and excessive noise,” read the release.

“The Marco Island Police Department will monitor the streets surrounding the Turtle lot, South Beach lot and Tigertail lot. Vehicles must not block the road to wait for parking spaces. Parking in the swales on posted residential streets is prohibited on weekends and holidays. Vehicles that are parked illegally will be ticketed and are subject to being towed.”

The city also reminds beachgoers to adhere to our beach conduct ordinances including the prohibition of dogs, bikes, glass and fires on the beach.

“We are currently in sea turtle nesting season, so please fill in holes in the sand to prevent turtle disorientation and traps.”

There will be additional patrols on the beaches and waterways over the weekend. Residents and visitors should expect heavy boating traffic, and all boaters must observe no-wake zones. – Staff

More3 To Do: Hank Denson opens Off the Hook; Wilderpalooza fundraiser, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Grand opening for Stellar Records, more