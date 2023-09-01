Now You Know: Friends of Tigertail hosting ‘Coastal Cleanup’

Will Watts

Correspondent

Keep Collier Beautiful is calling on all Collier County residents to join in the annual International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16.

Organized in partnership with Keep Collier Beautiful, Collier County Board of County Commissioners, the and Waste Management, this signature event is a part of the Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup that brings together volunteers from countries around the world to remove trash and debris from waterways that lead to our oceans.

This is a community-wide effort to help protect our environment and there are many ways to support.

There will be events throughout the area.

On Marco Island, Friends of Tigertail is organizing the event. It will be from 8 until 11 a.m., Saturday. Meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. You are asked to wear shoes that may get wet.

All debris collected will be tallied and separated. Bring a grabber and bucket if you have one!Youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation. Plastic gloves and bags will be providedBring your own water container to reduce waste.

For more details, visit FriendsofTigertail.com. For other Collier cleanups, visit keepcollierbeautiful.com. For Tigertail parking info, collierparks.com/collier_park_category/beach-access.

The City of Bonita Springs is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful for Coastal Cleanup Day.

To find additional clean-up sites and more information about Keep Lee County Beautiful Clean-Up events, visit klcb.org/events/coastal-cleanup/.

The city will be providing participants with clean-up supplies from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15. Participants can come to city hall (9101 Bonita Beach Rd. SE) to pick up free supplies. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver.

The city will provide a pack with gloves, a bag and a safety vest. The pack will include a map with potential places where participants can clean up. Participants are encouraged to go out and clean up on Sept. 16.

For more information, visit cityofbonitasprings.org or call 239-949-6262.