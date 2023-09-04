3 To Know: IRS flagged these tax returns for ID theft, more

Marco Eagle

1. IRS flagged these tax returns for ID theft and 2.5 million people just didn't respond

Hard to imagine anyone just ignoring an IRS letter that flags a potential trouble spot involving fraud or ID theft. Or taxpayers not making a move to prove they are who they say they are to get their tax refund cash.

Last year, though, millions of taxpayers never responded to letters from the Internal Revenue Service requesting that they authenticate their identity before the IRS can release their federal income tax refunds, according to a new blog by the National Taxpayer Advocate.

More than 2.5 million federal income tax returns remained suspended at the end of last year because taxpayer identities had yet to be authenticated, according to the advocate's blog.

Didn't receive your refund yet? Suspected ID theft — and ignoring those IRS letters — could be behind the holdup. Maybe the very letter you need to get the ball rolling is sitting on top of your desk or kitchen counter.

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins is urging taxpayers to take a second look at any ID-theft related letters sent to them by the IRS last year or even in 2021 and take time to respond to resolve the problem. – Susan Tompor/USA Today

2. Naples woman accused of stealing from 78-year-old

A Naples woman charged $53,000 to a 78-year-old’s account over a year and pawned their stolen jewelry, according to police.

Elizabeth Rae Dean, 51, faces felony charges of theft of $50,000 or more from someone 65 years old or older, organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

The victim reported unusual activity on her bank account May 8. The transactions amounted to thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

Surveillance cameras captured Dean using ATMs inside 7-Eleven stores to withdraw money from the victim’s account, according to police.

The investigation also revealed Dean had 21 pawn transactions between May 2020 and June 2022, in which she pawned jewelry stolen from the victim. The total amount from the jewelry thefts is valued at nearly $80,000, according to police.

Dean’s next court date is Sept. 18. – Emma Behrmann/Staff

3. Pringles debuting Everything Bagel-flavored crisps, available in stores for a limited time

Can't get enough of the everything bagel? Now, even Pringles is getting on board the everything bagel craze with a brand new flavor.

Kellogg Company, the parent company of Pringles, announced Monday that it will be introducing a limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel flavor, available at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August.

According to a release, each bite of the chip will have an "authentic" everything bagel flavor, including toasted onion, garlic, sesame, poppy seeds and even cream cheese.

This is not the first time Pringles has experimented with unusual flavors: the brand has previously released Philly Cheesesteak and Enchilada Adobada-flavored chips.

"New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary," Mauricio Jenkins, the U.S. marketing lead for Pringles said in a release. – Emily DeLetter/Staff

