Now You Know: ‘Manhattan Short Film Festival’ screenings set for Marco

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Manhattan Short Film Festival prepares to celebrate its 26th annual festival screening – from Sept. 28 through Oct. 8 – to audiences around the world. As part of this global celebration, Marco Island Center for the Arts will serve as the only screening venue in Collier County, offering residents of Southwest Florida a chance to be the judge of potential Oscar-winning short films.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival has a rich tradition of highlighting a diverse selection of short films that range in genre, style, and origin. This year’s lineup promises to be as captivating as ever, drawing in audiences with its creativity, storytelling prowess, and unique perspectives.

At 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5 and 3 p.m., Oct. 8, the Marco Island Center for the Arts will host the Manhattan Short Film Festival screenings. Attendees will have the privilege of being the judge as they watch and vote for their favorite short film. The power of audience participation is a defining feature of the festival, as the votes contribute to the determination of the festival's overall winner.

"We are thrilled to bring the Manhattan Short Film Festival to the Marco Island Center for the Arts," said Hyla Crane, Executive Director of the Art Center. "This festival not only highlights exceptional filmmaking talent from around the world but also empowers our local community to play a part in selecting a potential Oscar-winning short film for the 2024 Academy Awards. It's a truly unique and exciting opportunity."

Every film selected for the Manhattan Short Film Festival is automatically qualified for the 2024 Oscars, adding an extra layer of significance to the event. The festival's audience, including those at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, becomes a part of the journey that these films take on their path to international recognition.

Tickets for the screenings are available for purchase on the Center's website marcoislandart.org/manhattan-short/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

Reminder: Only a few days left in sales tax holiday

Florida legislators unanimously passed the tax holiday this past session. The holiday ends Friday. The holiday is meant to provide some price relief for Floridians who prepare for storm season by stocking up on batteries, flashlights and toilet paper.

For the household, Floridians can get a sales tax break on smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors under $70. Also on the list are toilet paper, paper towels, laundry supplies, cleaning sprays and disinfectant wipes under $30.

Families can also buy portable generators retailing for under $3,000 and save themselves a hefty tax fee. The state has a 6% state sales tax rate; most of its biggest counties have a 7% rate in place.

Dogs and cats are also kept in mind, too: Dog or cat food under 50 pounds, pet medications and portable kennels all qualify for Florida’s tax holiday.

