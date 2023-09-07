3 To Know: Baby Riplee among four orangutans now at Naples Zoo, more

Marco Eagle

1. Baby Riplee among four orangutans now at Naples Zoo

The orangutans are here. Critically endangered Bornean orangutans have arrived at the Naples Zoo for the first time in its 50-year history.

Now there are four of these red-haired, great apes at the zoo. They were previous residents of ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

The four include Matriarch DeeDee, who is 43. She is the mother of 15-year-old RanDee and 5-year-old Dira. The fourth ape is RanDee's son Riplee, who is 2 years old.

Orangutans get their name from two Malayan words: orang (human) and hutan (forest), according to Save the Orangutan. Together it means "man of the forest." – Steve McQuilkin/Staff

2. Death investigation' at apartment near FGCU

Lee County sheriff's detectives were conducting “an active death investigation” Monday at apartments near Florida Gulf Coast University.

Described as an "isolated incident" by Lee sheriff's Capt. Anita Iriarte, it occurred at privately owned The Reef Student Living, 10121 Shephard St., Fort Myers, on Estero's edge about three miles from campus and near I-75.

"This is an active death investigation. We can confirm the parties involved are not students at FGCU," Iriarte said. "All parties (are) accounted for."

Residents and others on social media described it as shots fired, but with the probe continuing, officials were not releasing additional information. – Phil Fernandez/Staff

3. Collier County sheriff releases clothing of man found in canal in hopes to identify victim

Authorities say they're hopeful someone will help them identify the body of a man they found earlier this week in a Golden Gate canal.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they hope to identify a man whose body they found in a canal this week.

The man was found dead in the area of Green Boulevard and Sunshine Boulevard on Wednesday. He was wearing a large-size Philadelphia Phillies jersey with "Harper" and the number "3" on the back; George-brand jeans; and Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

The sheriff's office said they're releasing these photographs of the man's clothing, hoping someone will recognize them and contact law enforcement.

A passerby on Wednesday alerted authorities after they said they saw the body while passing through a nearby bridge. The driver said he drove back to the bridge, confirming he saw the body.

Authorities said they haven't determined a cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office urges anyone with information to call them at 239-252-9300. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

