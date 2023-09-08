Now You Know: Marco Police Foundation awards $38,000 in scholarships; chili cookoff slated

Will Watts

Correspondent

During its recent Officers Family Luncheon, the Marco Island Police Foundation awarded Fall 2023 scholarships to two Marco Island police officers and to the children of eight other officers totaling $38,000.

Fall scholarships went to Officers Melanie Lopez and Hans Schmid for their continuing education. In addition, scholarships were distributed to family members of officers including Daven Baer, Abigail and Kaleigh Gallup, Isabel Haueter, Irie Gray, Morgan and Jordan Pohutsky and Michael Reyes.

Those receiving scholarships will continue their Fall studies at Emery Riddle University, University of Alabama, University of Tampa, University of Hawaii, University of Florida, Florida Gulf Coast University and Redlands Community College.

“We are honored to provide these awards to some very impressive individuals who represent the best of our community,” said Police Foundation President Michael Hook. “Thanks to the generosity of the Marco Island community, we have been able to return our scholarship awards to pre-COVID levels.” Scholarships are awarded by the police foundation for Fall, Spring and Summer semesters to Marco Police officers who are continuing their education and to their children.

With its Fall scholarships, the foundation has awarded over $75,000 this calendar year.

“The foundation could not be more pleased with the quality of these individuals as they continue their education,” added Scholarship Committee Chair Bill Miller. “Most importantly, we cannot thank the community enough for their support for this initiative.”

The Marco Island Police Foundation is a community-base, nonpolitical, civic-minded, charitable organization that works closely with the Marco Island Police Department in encouraging and promoting citizen participation in maintaining community safety.

Mark your calendars!

The 11th Annual Jerry Adams’ Chili Cookoff is slated for Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Esplanade.

Money raised supports the Marco Island Fire Foundation.

Learn more at marcoislandfirerescuefoundation.com.

MoreNow You Know: ‘Manhattan Short Film Festival’ screenings set for Marco

And‘Watts for Dinner’: Generous and irresistible helpings from Kareem’s