3 To Know: Gatorade expands, smelly traffic stop, and a pumpkin spice Frosty

Marco Eagle

1. ‘All day hydration’ – Gatorade expands sports drink brand with new Gatorade Water

Gatorade is already a major player working to quench thirst for athletes and exercisers. Now, the well-known brand is aiming to keep you hydrated all day long.

A new beverage, Gatorade Water, out in early 2024, is a zero-calorie unflavored alkaline water, purified with a "7-step, enhanced filtration process," and containing 65 to 90 milligrams of sodium, in the 700-milliliter or 1-liter bottles, respectively. Sodium, which is an electrolyte, makes Gatorade Water an option "for somebody that is looking for all-day hydration," Gatorade portfolio president Mike Del Pozzo told USA Today.

The levels of electrolytes in Gatorade Water are far below that found in traditional Gatorade, which has sodium and potassium, plus sugar (carbohydrates) or the product line's 2021 addition Gatorlyte, a rapid rehydration beverage with more electrolytes than Gatorade. Another recently launched beverage, Gatorade Fit, marketed as "healthy real hydration" has vitamins and less sodium, sugar and carbohydrates than Gatorade. – Mike Snider/USA Today

2. ‘Polite’ Naples man will serve 2.5 years in summer cannabis possession case

A “very polite” Naples man pulled over for speeding in June will spend nearly 2.5 years in prison after a jury convicted him Wednesday for possession of cannabis, the State Attorney's Office reports.

Collier County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Steven Sanchez, 56, saying he was speeding − 61 mph in a 45-mph zone − on Santa Barbara Boulevard near Whittaker Road about 10 a.m. June 20, his arrest records show.

The deputy who initiated the traffic stop smelled marijuana, with Sanchez saying he had a bag of marijuana in the center console. He showed it to the deputy, reports indicate.

The bag had 23.4 grams of marijuana, with Sanchez telling officers he did not have a medical marijuana card. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a second bag containing drug paraphernalia.

"Steven was very polite and cooperative during this encounter," the deputy wrote, adding he released the vehicle to Sanchez' nephew.

A jury convicted him after a one-day trial of possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, the attorney's office said. – Stacey Henson/Staff

3. Wendy's Frosty gets pumpkin spice treatment. Also new: Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew

Wendy's will soon be serving up the newest treat for pumpkin spice lovers: the Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

Making its debut on Sept. 12, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty delivers "hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite," said the fast-food chain, adding that the Vanilla Frosty will be temporarily unavailable with the Pumpkin Spice Frosty's arrival.

"From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu," said Lindsay Radkoski, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, in a press release announcing its arrival.

Also new for fall: The Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew, made with "the same delicious syrup from the Pumpkin Spice Frosty" for "a pumpkin pick-me-up." Both are available nationwide beginning Sept. 12 for a limited time. – Mike Snider/USA Today

More:3 To Do: Blues Beatles at Arts Bonita, International Coastal Clean-up, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: 'Prison Nation' at Baker Museum, more