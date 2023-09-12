Now You Know: Foundation of Collier County Medical Society announces scholarship winners

Will Watts

The board of directors of the Foundation of Collier County Medical Society (CCMS) recently announced the winners of its 2023 Foundation Healthcare Scholarship awards: Michael Grossi, Dulce Morales, Thais Martinez, Rebecca Paul, Andrea Ducasse, and Elianis Rill.

Each student will receive a scholarship ranging from $2,000 to $5,250.

The final tally of 2023 scholarship awards given by the Foundation is $34,000, which also includes the $12,500 award given to Stephanie Galindo, recipient of the Foundation’s 2023 Dr. William and Nancy Lascheid Memorial Scholarship for Medical Students, announced in July.

The Foundation of CCMS healthcare scholarships are for students who are Florida residents enrolled or accepted into a healthcare degree program, with awards based on need, academic performance, and community involvement.

“The Foundation selected these six exceptional healthcare students as recipients of this highly competitive scholarship,” said Dr. Rolando Rivera, Foundation Chair. “The awards are made possible by the generous contributions of our donors and sponsors, who have paved the way for us to support the upcoming generation of medical professionals."

Michael Grossi is a Marco Island Academy graduate and a medical student at Florida State University College of Medicine. “My healthcare experiences in Collier County serve as a lasting reminder of the impact taking care of our community can have, With the assistance of the Foundation, I remain committed to succeeding in medical school, and to the people of Collier County, wherever our healthcare endeavors shall take us."

Dulce Morales graduated from Immokalee High School and is a medical student at the University of Florida College of Medicine. “As I look upon past recipients, I see individuals from different backgrounds. I am honored to be part of such a group. Collectively, we can better serve the diverse population that is found in our community. To any first-generation students who may happen to read this, it is possible!”

Thais Martinez is a graduate of Golden Gate High School and a medical student at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. “This scholarship has reduced my financial load and allowed me to carry on with my purpose of compassionately serving patients via the healing and restorative abilities that a physician possesses.”

Rebecca Paul is a Lorenzo Walker Technical High School graduate, and a DDS/DMD student at Lincoln Memorial University College of Medicine. "I am determined to be a representation to young girls and boys of all the possibilities they can achieve. Thank you for bringing me one step closer to changing the world with one smile at a time!"

Andrea Ducasse graduated from Golden Gate High School and is a Doctorate of Occupational Therapy student at Howard University. "As a first-generation immigrant and student who has experienced socioeconomic barriers, I feel extremely fortunate to have been awarded this scholarship. Thank you!"

Elianis Rill is a graduate of Lely High School and in the PA program at South University West Palm Beach. "I am grateful for this generous scholarship, as it will ease some of the stress of graduate school. Thank you for supporting my efforts to become a PA and for believing in my aspirations."

The Foundation’s signature fundraiser, the Docs & Duffers Golf Tournament on Sept. 30, will help raise funds for its scholarship program and local healthcare programs in need.

More information on supporting the Foundation and its scholarships is available at ccmsfoundation.org.

