Marco Island City Council honored Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy after 19 years of service with the city.

City Council Chairman Erik Brechnitz thanked Murphy as he gave him a plaque at Monday night's council meeting.

"Michael Murphy has the sincere appreciation of the City Council and the citizens of Marco Island for his tireless efforts over 19 years on their behalf, his enthusiasm for his work, his integrity, his professional judgment and his unselfish devotion to public service," Brechnitz said.

City Council declared July 31, 2020, as Chief Michael D. Murphy Day.

Murphy received a standing ovation from the public and several uniformed firefighters.

"We are so blessed because there are so many good people that live on this island, that have dedicated their lives to helping each other and we see it in the fire service and in the police service all the time when we go to calls," Murphy said.

Murphy thanked retired Deputy Fire Chief Chris Byrne and Deputy Chief David Batiato for serving the Marco Island community.

Without them, Murphy said, he probably would not have been as successful in the chief job.

Murphy said Marco Island will continue to be his hometown as it has been since 2001.

"Thank you for blessing and accepting my family and me," Murphy said.

