Marco Island City Council honors Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy
Marco Island City Council Chairperson Erik Brechnitz reads a proclamation honoring Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island City Council Chairperson Erik Brechnitz reads a proclamation honoring Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy smiles as City Council Chairperson Erik Brechnitz reads a proclamation honoring him on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy smiles as City Council Chairperson Erik Brechnitz reads a proclamation honoring him on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy speaks following a proclamation presented in his honor on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy speaks following a proclamation presented in his honor on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy stands in front of the police station along with his wife Barbara, family members and fire fighters, all wearing masks, on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy stands in front of the police station along with his wife Barbara, family members and fire fighters, all wearing masks, on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy stands in front of the police station along with his wife Barbara, family members and fire fighters on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy stands in front of the police station along with his wife Barbara, family members and fire fighters on July 20, 2020. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy smiles in front of the police station along with his wife Barbara, family members and fire fighters on July 20, 2020.
Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy smiles in front of the police station along with his wife Barbara, family members and fire fighters on July 20, 2020. Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff
    Marco Island City Council honored Fire-Rescue Chief Michael D. Murphy after 19 years of service with the city.

    City Council Chairman Erik Brechnitz thanked Murphy as he gave him a plaque at Monday night's council meeting.

    "Michael Murphy has the sincere appreciation of the City Council and the citizens of Marco Island for his tireless efforts over 19 years on their behalf, his enthusiasm for his work, his integrity, his professional judgment and his unselfish devotion to public service," Brechnitz said.

    More: Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Murphy: Being a firefighter means having two families

    City Council declared July 31, 2020, as Chief Michael D. Murphy Day.

    Murphy received a standing ovation from the public and several uniformed firefighters.

    "We are so blessed because there are so many good people that live on this island, that have dedicated their lives to helping each other and we see it in the fire service and in the police service all the time when we go to calls," Murphy said.

    Murphy thanked retired Deputy Fire Chief Chris Byrne and Deputy Chief David Batiato for serving the Marco Island community.

    Without them, Murphy said, he probably would not have been as successful in the chief job.

    Murphy said Marco Island will continue to be his hometown as it has been since 2001.

    "Thank you for blessing and accepting my family and me," Murphy said.

    Contact Omar at omar.rodriguezortiz@naplesnews.com, and follow him on Twitter as @Omar_fromPR. Support his work by subscribing to Naples Daily News.

    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service. "It's a blessing," to be able to work as a firefighter, Chief Murphy said. "You are blessed by having two families: your one at home and your one at work."
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service. "It's a blessing," to be able to work as a firefighter, Chief Murphy said. "You are blessed by having two families: your one at home and your one at work."
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy plans to continue living and volunteering in Marco Island after his retirement this year. He is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren, but retiring from a job he loves is bittersweet, he said.
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy plans to continue living and volunteering in Marco Island after his retirement this year. He is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren, but retiring from a job he loves is bittersweet, he said. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    A 1974 photo of Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy, center, during a certification training exercise in Miramar, Florida, hangs on the wall in his office at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy spent the first 30 years of his career in Miramar before being selected as Fire Rescue Chief for Marco in 2001.
    A 1974 photo of Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy, center, during a certification training exercise in Miramar, Florida, hangs on the wall in his office at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy spent the first 30 years of his career in Miramar before being selected as Fire Rescue Chief for Marco in 2001.
    Photos from a 1976 house fire in Miramar, Florida, that show Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy, left, with his coworker Tom Carney, right, sit on a table in Chief Murphy's office at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
    Photos from a 1976 house fire in Miramar, Florida, that show Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy, left, with his coworker Tom Carney, right, sit on a table in Chief Murphy's office at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Once he retires, Chief Murphy is planning on taking an extended road trip with his wife, Barbara.
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Once he retires, Chief Murphy is planning on taking an extended road trip with his wife, Barbara. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service.
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service.
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service.
    Marco Island Fire-Rescue Department Chief Michael Murphy poses for a portrait at Fire Station 50 in Marco Island on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Chief Murphy will be retiring this year after 50 years of fire and EMS service. Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY - FLORIDA NETWORK
