Marco Island City Councilor Howard Reed speaks during a council meeting March 2, 2020. (Photo: Omar Rodríguez Ortiz/Staff)

Marco Island City Councilor Howard Reed said Wednesday he will not run for reelection in November.

"I'm going to go back to civilian life and enjoy my time with my family," he said.

Reed declined to answer why he decided not to run.

"Councilor Reed did not file to run and will not be on the ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020 election," city clerk Laura Litzan wrote in an email earlier that day.

Reed can run for another four-year term in 2022 or in any other council election after that. City Council members cannot serve more than eight years in office during their lifetime, according to city code.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to qualify to run in the City Council election by collecting 127 valid petitions from registered voters.

There are four seats open for a four-year term and five candidates have qualified. These candidates are Richard Blonna, City Councilor Jared Grifoni, Becky Irwin, Phares Heindl and Joseph Rola.

There is also one seat open for a two-year term currently held by Greg Folley, who was appointed by City Council after the resignation of Sam Young. Folley is the only qualifying candidate for this seat and will run unopposed.

City Councilor Charlette Roman announced in June she will not run for reelection Nov. 3, making Irwin the only female candidate on the ballot.

City Councilor Larry Honig is finishing his second term and cannot run for reelection.

