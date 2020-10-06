Marco Island City Councilor Victor Rios to resign for 'personal reasons'

Marco Island City Councilor Victor Rios said Monday he will resign effective Oct. 30.

"I will effectively be resigning after the next meeting for personal reasons and (I will be) moving out of the area," he said.

Rios thanked the people who helped him and voted for him.

City Council Chairman Erik Brechnitz said he was shocked to hear the announcement.

"We are sorry that you are leaving us," he said.

Other council members echoed Brechnitz.

"I'm sad to see you go but it has been a privilege to serve with you," said City Councilor Larry Honig.

"Thank you for everything you have done for Marco," said City Council Vice Chairman Jared Grifoni.

On Tuesday, Rios told Marco Eagle he did not want to offer more details about the reasons behind his resignation.

"It's personal family issues that I have to deal with," he said.

Rios was first elected to City Council in 2014 and was reelected in 2018, serving as vice chairman in 2019. His second term was set to end in 2022.

Prior to his time as councilor, Rios volunteered with the city's beach advisory committee for three years and Collier County's coastal advisory committee for eight years, according to the city's website.

City Council must appoint a person to fill the vacancy because the remainder of Rios' unexpired term is less than 28 months, according to the city charter. Council must complete this process within 60 days of his resignation.

The item will be on City Council's meeting agenda for Nov. 9, said Laura Litzan, city clerk.

"It will be up to the Council to decide what process to follow," she said.

Following the resignation of City Councilor Sam Young in April, the Council published the vacancy online and allowed residents to apply.

The councilors then selected three finalists and made individual interview appointments before making a final decision, selecting Greg Folley.

The next City Council meeting is Oct. 19.

