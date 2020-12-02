Florida Fish and Wildlife finds 'no identifiable suspects' in Kice Island littering case

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission closed the Kice Island littering case involving more than 100 pounds of trash found in October after finding "no identifiable suspects," according to an agency spokesperson.

FWC's Law Enforcement Division reviewed an edited video published on Instagram by a Miami-based boat club that showed a group of people partying on the island.

In the video, several boat registration numbers can be read and people can be seen wearing beachwear with the club's name.

The club did not immediately respond to a request for comment and its Instagram account was set to private sometime after the incident.

"FWC Law Enforcement reviewed the video and determined that there was no identifiable suspect(s) in this incident," Carol Lyn Parrish, public information director with FWC, wrote in an email.

"There is no further action being taken on this incident," she wrote Tuesday.

Colleen M. Gill, a local kayak tour guide, said she collected approximately 150 pounds of trash Oct. 14 that she found on Kice Island's Dickman's Point, south of Marco Island.

Gill said she collected bottles, cans, plastic food containers, Styrofoam plates, dirty diapers, towels and toys for two hours. A coworker from Florida Adventures and Rentals brought the trash to Marco on a boat.

"I couldn't actually bring my kayak back because it was so much garbage weighting it down to the point where it would have sunk," she said.

Gill said she was glad FWC made an effort to investigate the littering incident but disappointed they found no identifiable suspects.

"It's disappointing that they couldn't find any substantial leads despite the fact we were able to identify the group responsible," she said. "It's not going to stop them from doing it again."

"When you visit our beaches and islands, please leave nothing but your footprints," Gill said.

