Collier EMS, Marco Island to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday; registration opens Wednesday

Collier County EMS and the city of Marco Island will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Mackle Park for Florida residents who are 65 or older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact, the city announced.

The city will post the link to make the appointments for one of the 200 doses on its website www.cityofmarcoisland.com at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 27. At that time, people must refresh the page and a red banner will appear on top with the link.

This is a walk-up site and masks must be worn at all times, the city announced. People must bring proof of Florida residency and a reservation ticket to receive the vaccine, and healthcare workers must bring their work identification.

Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Christopher Byrne said Wednesday the vaccines are free and that no medical insurance information is necessary. He said people who are not eligible will be turned away.

"If someone under the age of 65 or someone who is not not a healthcare worker makes an appointment, they will be turned around. They will not be allowed to be vaccinated," Byrne said.

Collier County EMS Chief Tabatha Butcher wrote in an email Wednesday her agency has an agreement with the Department of Health to assist with vaccinations.

"We receive vaccinations from Department of Health and then we work with our partners to set up vaccination sites," Butcher wrote.

Butcher wrote EMS is in charge of bringing the vaccinations and assuring the paperwork is completed, and the city sets up the logistics of sign up and location.

On Jan. 22, the city and Collier EMS administered more than 200 doses at Veterans' Community Park. The appointments were filled within three minutes of being made available on Jan. 20, according to the city

