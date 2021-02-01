Marco police, fire chiefs placed on leave as city investigates access to Eventbrite vaccine system

Marco Island Police Chief Tracy L. Frazzano and Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Christopher Byrne have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation related to the Eventbrite vaccine registration system.

The allegations involve "access and use" of the registration system, the city announced in a news release late Monday afternoon.

The city of Marco Island told vaccine-seekers to use the Eventbrite system last week to schedule an appointment to get one of 200 available vaccine doses last Friday. The city's website, which linked to the Eventbrite system, crashed under the demand for doses.

"City Manager Mike McNees will continue the investigation over the next 48 hours before determining if disciplinary action is warranted," the city reported.

McNees said Monday night the city will make a report public after concluding the investigation. He declined to go into detail about the investigation until it is completed.

"I want to get to the bottom of all the facts and make them public," McNees said.

Byrne sent a text message Monday afternoon to the Marco Eagle in response to a request for comment.

"At this time I have no comment," Byrne said

Frazzano did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check back for more on this developing story.

