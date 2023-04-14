3 To Know: Driving age for golf carts, more

Marco Eagle

1. Driving age for golf carts in Florida is now 14, but legislation may change that

Some Florida teens may no longer be able to drive a golf cart around their neighborhoods.

A bill that would raise the age and add requirements to operate a golf cart passed through the Senate Committee on Transportation. SB 1290, sponsored by Sen. Erin Grall- R, Ft. Pierce, prohibits a person from driving a golf cart on public roadways unless they are 15 with a learner’s permit or 16 with a license.

Those with learner’s permits must have someone 21 and older in the passenger seat of the golf cart.

'There’s a level of training that we expect when people operate a vehicle on our public roadways,' Grall said.

Currently, Florida law allows a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart, which Grall said makes it difficult for local governments to enact their own laws that would raise the age.

MORENow You Know: ‘Nine Lives of Florida’s Famous Key Marco Cat’ wins award

AND3 To Do: Blooms & Brews, burrowing owls and ‘Footloose’

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Ben Allen Band at South Street, Eric Schwartz at Off the Hook, more

Golf carts do not require insurance and do not exceed 20 miles per hour.

Law enforcement agencies across the state supported the bill, citing the the increase of golf cart communities in the state.

“It’s a fabulous idea, it’s a great thing. But the problem is we don’t need 14-year-olds operating a golf cart on a highway,” said St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Director of Patrol Scott Beaver. – Ana Goñi-Lessan/Tallahassee Democrat

2. Two men die in separate single-vehicle crashes

A 20-year-old LaBelle man riding in a sedan died after the vehicle rolled and crashed about 7:35 p.m. March 4 on Fort Denaud Road in Hendry County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

In a separate accident early Sunday in on U.S. 27 in the Clewiston area, a 55-year-old Tampa man was found dead after he drove off the road and overturned in a canal.

In the Fort Denaud Road accident, the man who died was one of three people riding in an Infinity when it overturned and crashed into a tree north of River Blossom Lane. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The other two passengers, a 34-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both of LaBelle, were taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center with injuries described as minor. None of the occupants was identified. The crash remains under investigation to determine which occupant was driving at the time of crash, the FHP said.

Early Sunday morning FHP said an unidentified Tampa man was driving east on U.S. 27 in the outside lane, approaching Sky Valley Lane, left the roadway and overturned in a canal. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The time of the accident is under investigation. – Staff

MORE‘Watts for Dinner’: Finding Paradise – and grouper – on a Wednesday

ANDHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

ALSOLetters to the Editor, April 14

3. Study: More hurricanes could hit US

Changes in air patterns as the world warms will likely push more and nastier hurricanes up against the United States’ east and Gulf coasts, especially in Florida, a new study said.

While other studies have projected how human-caused climate change will probably alter the frequency, strength and moisture of tropical storms, the study in the journal Science Advances focuses on the crucial aspect of where hurricanes are going.

It’s all about projected changes in steering currents, said study lead author Karthik Balaguru, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory climate scientist. “Along every coast they’re kind of pushing the storms closer to the U.S.,” Balaguru said. The steering currents move from south to north along the Gulf of Mexico; on the East Coast, the normal west-to-east steering is lessened considerably and can be more east-to-west, he said.

Overall, in a worst-case warming scenario, the number of times a storm hits parts of the U.S. coast in general will probably increase by one-third by the end of the century, the study said, based on sophisticated climate and hurricane simulations, including a system researchers developed.

The central and southern Florida Peninsula, which juts out in the Atlantic, is projected to get even more of an increase in hurricanes hitting the coast, the study said. – Seth Borenstein/Associated Press