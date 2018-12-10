CLOSE Forget candy canes, the most popular holiday candies by state are downright surprising. Nathan Rousseau Smith has the list. Buzz60

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance at last year's Christmas Island Style street parade in Marco Island. This year's parade is scheduled for Saturday. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

DECEMBER

Four One-Act Comedies

The Marco Players Theater is bringing you more of Bruce Kane’s one-act comedies. This season’s four one-act productions include the light-hearted farces ‘Cindy & Julie’; ‘Clark & Bruce’; ‘Loneliness, Pain & Rejection’; and ‘The Big Snooze’ and are on stage through Dec. 16 at The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $34 each and are on sale at www.TheMarcoPlayers.com or by calling the box office at 239-642-7270.

‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 23, in Blackburn Hall at the Sugden Community Theater, 701 Fifth Avenue S., Naples. $45 for adults, $40 for subscribers, $10 for students and educators. Naplesplayers.org. 239-263-7990.

'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum'

3 p.m. and 8 p.m., through Dec. 30, at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Avenue S., Naples. Tickets range $20 to $73; all tickets are $35 two hours before performance. Free pre-show discussions take place Dec. 9, 16, and 19, where Gulfshore Playhouse artistic staff lead conversations about themes and topics related to the production. Audience members can also dig deeper following the show with a “Curtain Conversation” on Nov. 25. GulfshorePlayhouse.org. 866-811-4111.

Florida Domicile seminars

Attorney William G. Morris announced a series of seminars designed to educate those thinking about making Florida their domicile. Morris will explore issues of concern and how to deal with them. The seminars will be free to participants, but due to limited seating, reservations are encouraged. The series will be held at Keller Williams Realty, 830 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island, Florida from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, March 13 and April 10. Information: Kathy Ansted at 239-394-2412.

Movie in the Park

Mackle Park, on the football field. Each Friday through March. Dec. 14: “The Man Who Invented Christmas.” Bring your chairs and blankets for seating. Information: 239-642-0575.

Holiday street parade

Prepare yourself for bright lights, big floats and holiday music favorites at the annual street parade on Saturday, Dec. 15, along San Marco Road, from Balfour Drive to Barfield Drive. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. so bring your lawn chairs and dress in your favorite holiday clothes. Information: christmasislandstyle.com

Cookies and Milk with Santa

From 10 a.m. until noon, Dec. 15, at Mackle Park Soccer Field. Free event for all ages. Santa will be flying in on Mackle Park field via helicopter. Afterwards, bring your Christmas list to Santa and enjoy cookies and milk and crafts with Santa’s Elves. Information: 239-642-0575.

Birds of the Beach Workshop

8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 6, at Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. This workshop will discuss the history of these birds and the annual journeys many of them make. The class will cover the use of plumage, size and behavior to help with identification. To see the many birds discussed, the second half of class will include a trip Tigertail Beach, one of the most important winter shorebird sites in Florida. $40 per class per person. rookerybay.org/calendar.

‘The Night Bash Before Christmas’

Hosted at Mackle Park from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., Dec. 21-22. Grades 6-12. Christmas food and fun. Information: 239-642-0575.

ONGOING

ACBL-sanctioned bridge

At 1 p.m. each Tuesday at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive – starting Dec. 18. The game will be suspended for the holidays – Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 – and resumes Tuesday, Jan. 8. Information: Richard Perlman at 609-306-9732.

Monday night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo is back at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Road, for its 20th year. A complimentary supper is served to each player-kosher hot dog, pickles, sauerkraut, relish, and onions served on a special roll. In addition, pastry, ice-cream, fruit, coffee and tea are served free of charge. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Bonanza is posted at 6:15 and the game is called at 7. Hot ball brings additional prize money. The game is open to the public. Information: 239-642-0800.

K of C Bingo

The Knights of Columbus San Marco Council #6344 Bingo night fundraiser will resume on Jan. 3. This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. Come join us for an evening of fun and games and celebrate the 41th anniversary of K of C Bingo. Information: 239-389-5633 or visit our website at www.marcoknights.com.

Calling all friends over 60

Join the Marco YMCA and Our Daily Bread Food Pantry for a free lunch the third Thursday of each month at the Family Church on Winterberry. With the support of local restaurants, businesses and sponsors, a luncheon (free of charge) is open to all area residents “60 or better.” Each monthly event includes a time for networking, lunch, a program, and door prizes. Rides are also offered. The next luncheon is 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Family Church on Winterberry. Information: 706-566-8532.

Marco Island Farmer’s Market

7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays, at Veterans Community Park. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Farmer’s Market at Sugden Park Plaza

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at 4270 U.S. 41 E, Naples. swfloridamarkets.com.

Third Street South Farmers Market

7:30-11:30 a.m. The Third Street Farmers Market is directly on Third Street South from Broad Avenue South to 13th Avenue South. All year.

Golden Gate Farmer’s Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. 239-206-4339. All year.

English as a Second Language

Through Dec. 18. Free English as a Second Language (ESL) program at Marco Presbyterian, in the church Fellowship Hall. There are classes from beginner through advanced. Each evening begins with a group gathering including snacks, songs, and a brief sharing time and then the students will head off to their respective classes. There will be no class on Nov. 6, due to the church being an election site. Information: Jean Rowles, at 239-394-8186 or email office@marcochurch.com.

East Naples Chair Yoga Class

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. select Fridays, through December, at the East Naples Library, 8787 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Classes offer stretches and strengthening for muscles, moves for bone strength and balance, release for the joints, relaxation and yoga breathing. Folks in wheelchairs, people who have had joint replacement and beginners are welcome. $7 per session. All yoga props are provided. 413-230-1518. Jean.erlbaum@verizon.net. Yogaforrelaxation.org.

Karate

Adults and children are welcome. Location is the Racquet Center and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:45 p.m. The Shima Dojo is taught by Sensei Laurie McCardle. This style of karate is the traditional Okinawan style of Seibukan Shorin-Ryu karate, teaching discipline, builds character and confidence, promotes mental and physical strength and most importantly students learn self-defense. Information: 239-642-0575.

Daytime Pickle Ball at the Marco YMCA

The daytime pickle ball courts are now available. Players can enjoy the advanced round robins on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and those who are beginners or intermediates can play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Time frame for all is 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. The program is free to members and only $15 for others. Instructional clinics are slated to begin in October 2018. www.marcoymca.org.

English classes

6-8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at the Pelican Community Center, 5800 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Free. Themes include: transportation, a day at the beach, summer vacation, Independence Day, etc. Coffee and iced tea will be provided. Information: call/text 239-307-7336.

Healthy living program

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Zen Center, 1250 U.S. 41 N., Suite 205, Naples. Nora Van Houten will teach a “Sit, Stretch & Restore” yoga class. Drop-in fee is $7. Nora is a registered nurse, certified Kripula yoga and meditation teacher. She specializes in leading active adults safely and effectively to practice physical yoga postures, breathing exercises and relaxation techniques for integrating body, mind and spirit. Information: noravanh@gmail.com.

Reflections on Glass: Fräbel in the Garden

Through March 31 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. This whimsical show brings a collection of glass sculptures and installations by flamework glass artist Hans Godo Fräbel to meet the Garden. Included with regular admission. One-of-a-kind pieces of Fräbel glass will be available for purchase in the Berger Shop in the Garden. Information: 239-315-7289; SGeroy@naplesgarden.org.

Dog’s Night Out

From 6 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of every month from September to April in the courtyard near Haagen-Dazs at Coconut Point Mall, 23106 Fashion Drive, Estero. Bring your pet to play and enjoy activities, vendors, exclusive offers and more. Shopcoconutpoint.com. 239-992-9966.

Christian Motorcyclists Association

At 11 a.m. the second Saturday of every month in the upstairs meeting room at the Naples Harley Davidson, 3645 Gateway Lane, Naples. All are welcome to monthly meeting and rides 239-267-9070; CMAser6.org/FL/SouthernServants.

Ten Thousand Island Waverunner Guided Excursions

Daily Tours at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Marco Island Watersports, with three locations, JW Marriott Marco Island, Hilton Marco Island and Marriott’s Crystal Shores Marco Island. 90-minute tours. Experience the native wildlife that resides in the mangrove forests while expert tour guides teach about the nature and geography of the region. $225 plus tax, singles or doubles. Check in a half-hour before departure. 239-642-2359.

Kid’s dolphin watch, sightseeing cruise

At 10 a.m. Saturdays, Pure Florida Naples at Tin City, 1200 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. The 1.5-hour children’s cruise provides an entertaining environment for young ones to learn about the Southwest Florida environment and to observe the variety of wildlife present on the waters, such as dolphins, pelicans, eagles and many other animals. While registration for the children’s cruise is free for youth 12-years-old and younger, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $39 per person. Information: 239-494-5595.

Lupus support

The Marco/Naples lupus support group meets the third Saturday of each month at Physicians Regional Medical Center, 8300 Collier Blvd, Naples. Meetings are held from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the Palm Dining Room. Open to all patients, families and interested parties. Learn to live and cope with Lupus, get current information. Contact Marilyn, 239-398-4800 or Jan, 239-389-2749.

Round Robin Tennis

Round Robin Tennis is available at various times and days for men and women at the Greater Marco Family YMCA, 101 Sand Hill Street, Marco Island. Eight clay courts are available. Round Robins are free to Marco YMCA members and $15 for community participants. Players must register to play in Round Robins. Registration or information: 239-394-3144, ext. 224.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the WOW To Do List at marconews.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/local/marco-eagle/2018/12/10/wow-do-list-movie-park-marco-island-farmers-market-and-more/2235267002/