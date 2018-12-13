Susie Walsh and Allie Ellis dressed for the holiday. (Photo: Submitted)

The Local Color Art Gallery held it’s December First Friday Artwalk at the Shops of Olde Marco.

Each guest who stopped by brought that feeling of holiday joy and fun with them, either with a smile or holiday-style dress. Wine, champagne and eggnog were served as guests arrived, followed by a buffet of holiday dishes and treats. A basket at the door held “specials” for gift purchases and were given out to everyone. Gifts of original art, stocking stuffers, tree decorations and holiday jewelry filled the gallery spaces.

First Friday is held every month all year ‘round. The gallery will be welcoming in the 2019 New Year on Jan. 4 from 5-7 p.m.

