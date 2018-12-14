Carts are lined up for the start, which was chilly before warming up during the morning. (Photo: Submitted)

If it were a card game, it would have been a full house.

More than 100 golfers turned out this past weekend for the annual Greater Marco Family YMCA golf tournament, making organizers and volunteers more than happy.

Participants were happy too, knowing they were supporting a great cause and were also blessed with crisp and cool weather.

Throw in an immaculate Hammock Bay course with its true greens and carpet-like fairways, and the picture was complete.

As usual, the play format was a scramble, with everybody hitting drives and then choosing the best shots thereafter until the ball was holed.

"It's fun to support Marco Island and the Y," said Gina Day, whose golden retriever driver head cover was significant for more than cuteness.

Day, a Hideaway Beach resident, volunteers for PAWS, which trains the animals as service dogs for combat wounded veterans.

The tournament also featured plenty of silent auction items — among them many featuring famous golfers and famous people who golf — and the remaining ones are still available for bidding at the Y.

For the record, the winning men's division team consisted of Bob Dugan, Rob Pentico, Dave Stonier and Mike Weigandt. Runners-up were John Fuchs, Al Davidson, Andy Lumpi and Hans Lumpi.

Mixed division winners were John Hand, Tom Connolly, Bill DeCicco and Maureen McGrath, while runners-up were Larkin Barnett, Bobby Munich, Gina Day and Didi Wooller.

Women's division winners were Diane Simmons, Nancy Bano, Ronnie Hess and Janet Kohls.

The annual tournament is one of the Y's major fundraisers.

Plenty of things are happening at the Y these days, and for more information on programs presented by the Y for youth and adults, visit marcoymca.org, or call 394-3144. Also follow the Y on Twitter @YMCAMarco and Facebook @marcoymca.

