Photos: A look at the annual Greater Marco Family YMCA tournament
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Hammock Bay's clubhouse reflects the early morning light.
Hammock Bay's clubhouse reflects the early morning light. Submitted
Fullscreen
Carts are lined up for the start, which was chilly before warming up during the morning.
Carts are lined up for the start, which was chilly before warming up during the morning. Submitted
Fullscreen
A player moves in toward a putt (which he sank) during the annual Greater Marco Family YMCA tournament over the weekend.
A player moves in toward a putt (which he sank) during the annual Greater Marco Family YMCA tournament over the weekend. Submitted
Fullscreen
Gina Day's driver cover has a story. She trains golden retrievers to be service dogs for combat wounded veterans.
Gina Day's driver cover has a story. She trains golden retrievers to be service dogs for combat wounded veterans. Submitted
Fullscreen
A golfer goes through the check-in procedure before the start of the tournament.
A golfer goes through the check-in procedure before the start of the tournament. Submitted
Fullscreen
Radiating the mood of the morning are the Y's Cindy Love (CEO), Mara Madera (executive assistant), Jean Shaw (tournament chair) and Pam Vickaryous (director of development).
Radiating the mood of the morning are the Y's Cindy Love (CEO), Mara Madera (executive assistant), Jean Shaw (tournament chair) and Pam Vickaryous (director of development). Submitted
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    If it were a card game, it would have been a full house.

    More than 100 golfers turned out this past weekend for the annual Greater Marco Family YMCA golf tournament, making organizers and volunteers more than happy.

    Participants were happy too, knowing they were supporting a great cause and were also blessed with crisp and cool weather.

    Throw in an immaculate Hammock Bay course with its true greens and carpet-like fairways, and the picture was complete.

    As usual, the play format was a scramble, with everybody hitting drives and then choosing the best shots thereafter until the ball was holed.

    "It's fun to support Marco Island and the Y," said Gina Day, whose golden retriever driver head cover was significant for more than cuteness.

    Day, a Hideaway Beach resident, volunteers for PAWS, which trains the animals as service dogs for combat wounded veterans.

    The tournament also featured plenty of silent auction items — among them many featuring famous golfers and famous people who golf — and the remaining ones are still available for bidding at the Y.

    For the record, the winning men's division team consisted of Bob Dugan, Rob Pentico, Dave Stonier and Mike Weigandt. Runners-up were John Fuchs, Al Davidson, Andy Lumpi and Hans Lumpi.

    Mixed division winners were John Hand, Tom Connolly, Bill DeCicco and Maureen McGrath, while runners-up were Larkin Barnett, Bobby Munich, Gina Day and Didi Wooller.

    Women's division winners were Diane Simmons, Nancy Bano, Ronnie Hess and Janet Kohls.

    The annual tournament is one of the Y's major fundraisers.

    Plenty of things are happening at the Y these days, and for more information on programs presented by the Y for youth and adults, visit marcoymca.org, or call 394-3144. Also follow the Y on Twitter @YMCAMarco and Facebook @marcoymca.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/news/local/marco-eagle/2018/12/14/more-than-100-golfers-attend-2018-greater-marco-family-ymca-golf-tournament/2290030002/