Members of Friends of Tigertail Board: Linda Colombo, Susan Lagrotta, Gwyn Goodman, Allie Delventhal and Mary Ann Maniace. (Photo: Susan LaGrotta)

With the weather and tides offering perfect conditions, 18 participants joined 5 Friends of Tigertail board members for a scheduled clean-up of Tigertail Beach Park on Dec.8.

More than 50 pounds of trash was collected, ranging from bottles, cans, cigarettes and food wrappers to construction debris, remnants of which have been present since Hurricane Irma.

All of the participants, committed to keeping the beach beautiful, are appreciated, as are the beach goers who individually collect trash each time they visit the park.

Two area residents have come repeatedly to most of the clean-ups: Donna Kaczka, who collected 20 pounds of debris at this event, and Art Dobberstein, who always brings his paddleboard, enabling him to reach otherwise inaccessible areas. From Marco Island Academy, Sahara Brown returned, and received a student certificate of recognition. The Marco Island Police Department was also involved, with Community Service Officer John Kovacs in attendance to assist volunteers. A few of the attendees were visiting Tigertail for the first time, enjoying all that the park has to offer.

With storms and red tide, the beaches of Southwest Florida and their animal and plant inhabitants have had extreme challenges. One of the positive environmental steps beach visitors can make is to pack out their trash, as well as pick up debris when found.

Friends of Tigertail hosts quarterly beach clean-ups, with the next one scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019, in conjunction with the Keep Collier Beautiful — Bay Days Earth Day celebration.

The Friends group will be sponsoring two other events during the season: "Breakfast and Birds" on Saturday, Jan. 5, and "Discover Tigertail" on Saturday, Feb. 23. For additional information, see FriendsofTigertail.com, or on Facebook at facebook.com/Friends OfTigertail Beach.

