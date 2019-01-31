The Ryder Cup’s official painter for 27 years, and this spring commissioned to paint princes William and Harry, legendary painter Graeme Baxter stopped by Naples’ Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club on Jan. 25 to unveil his latest painting.

Pictured from left, Graeme Baxter, Leslie Johnson, Jimmy Alston, Laura Hill and General Manager Don Madalinksi. (Photo: Submitted)

"This is a huge acknowledgement for the city of Naples’ and the Florida golf industry to have an internationally acclaimed painter document a local course,” stated Eagle Creek Marketing Director Laura Hill.

Graeme’s resume consists of royalty, several of the world’s top golfers and the official artist of the PGA Championship, PGA Tour of Europe, Open Championship, Presidents Cup Ryder Cup and World American Express Championship. He has been the official painter for Wimbledon and recently painted triple crown winner Justify and, previously, American Pharaoh.

From left, Lyne Dellandrea, Graeme Baxter and Shirley Coleman. (Photo: Submitted)

On Jan. 25 Baxter unveiled his rendering of Eagle Creek’s famous finishing Hole #18 to an excited crowd of members and guests. He started the process in the Fall of 2018.

“Being selected by Graeme Baxter as one the 8 exclusive golf courses he chose to paint this year has been such an honor.” stated General Manager Don Madalinski

A self-professed “golf historian,” Baxter enjoys capturing moments on the course for future generations to come. “My goal is to record golf history through my paintings,” he said.

From left, Jack and Jennifer Schoenmakers, and Graeme Baxter. (Photo: Submitted)

And in Naples, renovations on courses are more common than uncommon, which makes his historic documentation even more valuable. At Eagle Creek, they have a 30+ year legacy with second generations now becoming members, which for courses in Naples is rare.

“Second generation members have pre-purchased the Eagle Creek painting based on the family memories they have shared on the course and Mr. Baxter’s world-renown legacy”, Hill stated.

When it comes to Baxter’s painting approach, he keeps it simple.

"I like to be accurate but not photographically accurate. I am looking to find the heart of a golf course, grasp the many details and colors, and capture it's key characteristics and natural feel."

Eagle Creek Golf & Country Club is a small, private gated community midway between Naples and Marco Island, on 300 wooded acres of cypress, pine and palm trees. Resident and non-resident memberships are available. For More information or to purchase a giclee, visit www.joineaglecreek.com or call Laura Hill at 239-417-6111

