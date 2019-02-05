The weather over the past week not only had the teams playing in cold blustery conditions, but had seven games were canceled because of heavy rains and unplayable field conditions.

Despite the wintry conditions of cold and wind, Dick DeAnna, of the American Legion Post, strokes a base hit wearing a ski cap and gloves. (Photo: Mike Galatis)

DaVinci's suffered its first loss of the season in a game against Nacho Mama's that was called after six innings due to torrential rain. DaVinci's did remain in first place in the Island Division with a 2½ game lead over the Brewery. Mangos took over first in the Marco Division, having a half game advantage over Joey's Pizza and Mutual of Omaha Bank. The American Legion Post stands in first place in the Gulf Coast Division with a two-game lead over Doreen's.

MARCO DIVISION

Mango’s, 17; Snook Inn, 10

Mango’s had Glen Davis, Ed Kopecky, Warren Uhl, John Robichaud and Jeff Dougherty with three hits. The Snook Inn had Jon Barrett and Randy Wesolowski with three hits. Homeruns were clouted by Kopecky and Robichaud for Mango’s, Bill DiNeno had one for the Snook, with Kopecky also having a triple. Kopecky and Bruce Winer had three RBI and Jan Grossman two. Barrett and Wesolowski had two RBI for the Snook Inn.

Stonewalls, 12; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 11

John "the Jet” Sherwin drove home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap off a win against the Bank for the second time this season, both by one run. Winning pitcher Lou Wolfenson and Pat Shannon had three hits each, with Wolfenson and Ray Zielinski having two RBI. The Bank had Rob Mann and Robert Stried with three hits, one of Stried’s a homerun, while Fred Kramer mashed a triple. Stried had a total of five RBI, Mann and Ray Niemeyer two.

Joey’s Pizza, 16; Crazy Flamingo’s, 9

Joey’s had Dave Coward and winning pitcher Joe Furst with three hits in the game. Coward and Tom McCullough each blasted a homerun. Furst and Jim Baumann had three RBI; Coward and Joe Barry two. George Lancaster had a big day at the plate for Flamingo’s, ripping the ball for four hits which included a homerun giving him six RBI in the game.

John “The Jet” Sherwin accelerates to third for Stones in their game against Mutual of Omaha Bank. (Photo: Mike Galatis)

Snook Inn, 19; Crazy Flamingo’s, 17

The Snook Inn scored nine runs in the top of the seventh coming from behind to defeat Crazy Flamingo’s. Randy Wesolowski nailed four hits for the Snook, Fred Pendergrass and winning pitcher Steve Chasin three. Wesolowski and Chasin had four RBI, John Cavanagh three and Jim Battye two. Mario Lucca, Jerry Cnudde, Dick Carson, and Joe Kruse all had three hits for Flamingo’s. Lucca tagged the ball for a triple and George Lancaster a homerun. Lancaster drove in four runs; Joe Cervelli, Jim Green and AL Cenicola two.

Mango’s, 28; Stonewalls, 16

Mango’s blew open a close game when they scored 10 runs in their last at bat against Stonewalls. Warren Uhl smoked the ball for five hits, Ed Kopecky had four, and Glen Davis three for Mango’s. Davis smacked a homerun and Paul Sullivan a triple. Davis amassed five RBI, Uhl and John Robichaud had four, Sullivan and Jim Yount three; while Kopecky, Jeff Doughtery and Todd Whitney had two. Stonewalls had Joe Logisz pepper four hits with Dave Droddy, Gary Swink and Tom Grucci having three. Logisz drove in four runs, Pat Shannon and Don Schwartz three and Gary Swink two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Moose Lodge, 18; Doreen’s, 13

Leroy Fishleigh, Gary Badger and Dom Fiorda had three hits to lead the Moos with Charles Pineno smacking a homerun. Don Mandetta was involved in five runs crossing the plate; Fishleigh, Badger and Fiorda two. Leon Schmitt had three hits and three RBI for Doreen’s; Rick Condle, Mick Keller, and Tony Brock two.

American Legion, 17; Moose Lodge, 8

Leon Schmitt stung the ball hard resulting in four hits for the American Legion, while teammates Al Bozzo, Paul Burnett and Tom Patterson cracked a triple. Schmitt chased in four runs; Bozzo, Burnett, Patterson and Ed Dreyfus three. The Moose Lodge had Gary Badger, Dan O’Sullivan and Jerry Lenhoff gather three hits, with Leroy Fishleigh mashing a triple. O’Sullivan and Lenhoff had two RBI in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION

Nacho Mama’s, 12; DaVinci’s , 7

Nacho’s handed DaVinci’s its first loss of the season in a game called after six innings due to weather conditions. Nacho’s tied the score in the bottom of the fifth when Big George Grygorcewicz hammered a two homerun to tie the score at 7-7. Winning pitcher George Schnorr ended up helping his own cause with a laser shot triple down the right field line with the bases loaded leading to a five run sixth inning when the game was called. Besides the RBI by Schnorr and Grygorcewicz, Jeff Kaczka provided two RBI. Phil Holmes had three hits for DaVinci’s with Chris Flynn and Don O’Connell crushing a triple Flynn, O’Connell and Dan Gulick each drove in two runs.

Speakeasy, 14; Salty Dog, 4

Rod Lashley had three hits in leading the Speakeasy to the win. Lashley and Mike Shone each cracked a slammed a triple Shone chased in three runs; Lashley, Frank Tedesco, and Ray Kane two. Ed Caster had two RBI for the Salty Dog.

DaVinci’s, 19; Sand Bar, 12

DaVinci’s Phil Holmes had three in and Jack Tizio drilled a triple. Tizio and Dan Harrar recorded three RBI, Gary Revall and Chuck Reich two. Bob Traver had three RBI for Sand Bar, Dan Marnelli two.

Brewery, 24; Nacho Mama’s, 9

The Brewery pummeled Nacho’s with thirty hits in a game called after seven innings on the mercy rule, having a fifteen run differential. Rich Krumholz slashed four hits; Dave Johnson, Jim Stewart, Herman Griffith, John Gross, and Jim George three hits. Stewart and Joe Rocco clouted a homerun while Jim Vitas and Jimmy Cuevas whacked a triple. Stewart racked up four RBI, Krumholz and Vitas three, Cuevas and Dan Dumbauld two. Rick DiStasio had three hits for Nacho which included bang a solo homerun with Steve Hummel and Mike Garofalo ripping a triple. Tankersley had three RBI; Garofalo and DiStasio two.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / WINS / LOSSES

DaVinci’s / 7 / 1

Brewery / 4 / 3

Salty Dog / 3 / 4

Speakeasy / 3 /4

Nacho Mama's / 3 / 5

Sand Bar / 2 / 5

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / WINS / LOSSES

Mango’s / 6 / 2

Joey’s Pizza / 5 / 2

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 5 / 2

Stonewalls / 4 / 4

Snook Inn / 2 / 6

Crazy Flamingo’s / 1 / 7

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / WINS / LOSSES

American Legion / 4 / 1

Doreen’s / 2 / 3

Moose Lodge / 2 / 4

