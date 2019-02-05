Russian interference

Recently, the Texas Secretary of State revealed that after a prolonged investigation, it was discovered that more than 95,000 noncitizens had been registered to vote in that state and that at least 58,000 had actually voted in one or more elections. Now for the last couple of years, the news media has been telling us that the Russians have been interfering with our elections. So, here must be the proof: Those 95,000 illegal voters in Texas must all be Russians!

This raises several questions, the first of which is how many noncitizens (i.e., Russians) are on the voting rolls in Florida? Also, where has Bob Mueller been? He should have been spending much of his time in Texas rather than in D.C., if he was really, seriously investigating Russian involvement in our elections.

And, why haven’t the major media outlets alerted us to this danger? Could it be that Mueller and Big Media are both acting to keep a lid on this? Perhaps on direct instructions from Vladimir Putin?

Robert Topper, Naples

Weiss man

While I understand there was significant disagreement with the decision NCH made under Dr. Allen Weiss’s leadership to limit the role of outside physicians to consulting with hospital doctors, I find the attempts to characterize him as villain disturbing. I have known Dr. Weiss to be a caring physician since my time as his patient when he was in private practice. Whether or not I agree or disagree with him on this one issue, I know he had the best interests of NCH and the people it serves at heart.

Editorials that continue to demean him by providing absolutely false information as yours did today reflect on your character, not his. You repeat what proponents of the Braden Hospital project claim without any consideration for the truth. It is not, as they claim, an hour to a hospital from Ave Maria, but 15 minutes to the new NCH emergency room at 951 and Immokalee Road. It is also highly unlikely that they will provide significant care to the indigent in Immokalee.

To imply that Dr. Weiss didn’t care about the people is simply false. It was his leadership to donate the multimillion dollar facility NCH owned in Immokalee to Florida State University that was key to obtaining that training facility. That clinic now handles patients’ needs related to pediatrics, women’s health, family medicine and internal medicine. Patients can see both a psychologist and a physician and the project was dead in the water until he came on board. That is who he is.

Steve Price, Immokalee

Prism of our own

Reading Mr. Boeckman's op-ed on the recent events at the Lincoln Memorial, one realizes that we all see these events with the prism of our own combination of personal history, prejudice and maturity. His opinion reinforces this.

Each participant and observer will see vindication for their individual reaction. One element that needs further evaluation is Mr. Phillip's contention of his peacemaking efforts. His posturing, drum beating, chanting and advancing into the crowd are not, as suggested, the classic, nonviolent actions associated with Dr. King.

Like Mr. Boeckman, I grew up in racial isolation. I fully understand his colorblind and color oblivious comparison. My tour in the Army helped educate me to the issues of race and its sinister sides. Would that young people today experience life where we are forced to confront our biases. Others my age agree that a solution might be a tour in service could improve attitudes, respect and harmony. Yes, we have made progress, the future is hopeful and the journey continues.

John Koepke, Naples

Get a room

If tourism visits are up 2.7 percent and spending is up 4.6 percent, why is it troublesome that hotel bookings decreased by 9.8 percent?

Not every family can afford a hotel that charges $200 to $350 per night plus the 5 percent tourist tax and 7 percent sales tax. Airbnb allows many more families that can’t afford a weekly $2,000 hotel bill ’to visit our fair city in season. These families will instead spend dollars on restaurants, entertainment, rental cars and airfare.

Why in the world should the city feel compelled to bail out hotels? The general manager at Hilton is quoted as requesting such a marketing program. I don’t blame him for asking, but perhaps Hilton should consider a Hilton promotion of the many amenities they offer, that are not provided by Airbnb lodgings. Also, a lower room rate may also improve occupancy rates.

Dean Oestreich, Estero

