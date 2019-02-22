Editorial cartoon (Photo11: Universal)

Citizens will decide

After notification that the complaints referencing attorneys Gabriel and Grifoni would be closed at this time, I forwarded all the documents with an email to City Council stating that fairness dictated this decision be acknowledged.

Conscientiously my intent was to appear at the Feb. 19 council meeting to enter this outcome into the record. I was surprised to be told of the Marco Eagle article, as I had not contacted the reporter nor did he speak to me.

Allow me to note the closing letters cited The Florida Bar v. Della-Donna. Concisely the general rule of this case is that the commission by an attorney of any act that is untruthful or contrary to honesty and justice may constitute a cause for discipline, but "the disciplinary process and proceedings are not to be used as a substitute for civil proceedings and remedies" that should be addressed in private civil actions. Surely attorneys s Gabriel and Grifoni can interpret better than I.

I believe bar counsel felt I had raised grave concerns as to the legality of certain endeavors. It is my right as well to ask for a review of these decisions or file additional evidence if obtained.

More personally my motives were not malicious in nature but to improve municipal government. There is no political ax to grind as I donated to Grifoni's campaign and voted for him. Truthfully, I feel these events have regrettably caused a stake to be thrust through the heart of our community.

Our city clerk has available all documents from all parties. Please know I am confident that the citizens of Marco Island who request these public records will be able to decide independently who spoke "lies and misrepresentations" and whether there were "unfounded accusations."

Regina L. Dayton, Marco Island

Gun rights, and wrongs

Nowadays, many people seem to believe that putting more guns into the hands of Americans is the answer to ending gun violence. They claim that if everyone had a gun, very few people would decide to use them. Although I doubt anyone alive today personally remembers the “Wild West,”

history tells us that gun possession back then (18651895) was common and so was lawlessness. The push for gun control was a hotly debated issue even back then, and then, like today, the opposition quickly responded by stating that the Constitution gave them the “right to bear arms” that “shall not be infringed.”

But also like today, the opposition failed to recite the entire Second Amendment, that states, “ A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” One clear definition of a militia is, “A military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army in an emergency.” Recently, my new friend from Sweden asked me, “Why are Americans having such difficulty understanding the Second Amendment?” Quizzically, all I could say in response was, “I guess they’ve never read it, in its entirety.”

Lance McCormack, Marco Island

Golf, anyone?

Regarding the Golden Gate golf course controversy: Consider what is happening in Riviera Golf Estates right now. Our board of directors established a committee to give recommendations to protect RGE residents from any future development of Riviera Golf Course. The committee and board recommended purchase of the Riviera Golf Course to protect our entire community from any future development.



At the present time there is an unelected group of people that have convinced enough residents to vote “no” to the purchase to protect our community. Facebook has just been nasty in our community.

Right now, some residents are trying to come up with a plan to purchase the golf course to protect all RGE residents from any future development of Riviera Golf Course.



It is really sad that we are being emasculated by the very residents we are trying to protect.

Steven Campbell, Naples

Fight Mother Nature or live with her?

If it is true as you report on Page 1, El Niño is a periodic natural warming of sea water in the tropical Pacific. It is among the biggest influences on weather and climate in the United States and around the world. Why are we not combating El Niño? Seems only "natural" to me.

Is it true, the "natural" part? How do you fight Mother Nature? Or do you figure out how to live with her. It is her world after all, along with us.

Dennis Wichterman, Naples

