Dirty electricity

I’m a security officer and building superintendent in Collier County. I’m finding dirty electricity everywhere I check with my meter in Collier County. I feel it almost everywhere I go in Collier County. I found dirty electricity in condos, stores and in my own residence.

Dirty electricity is a term used to describe spikes in the normal flow of electricity. You are told your electricity is distributed into your home at 240 volts, 120 volts on each of two powerlines. When I measure the electricity with a micro-surge meter (used to measure dirty electricity) I’m getting readings that add up to over 40,000 volts in some places.

What it means to have high readings of dirty electricity is that these electrical surges are emitting electromagnetic fields into your home or business in dangerous levels.

You may notice effects such as feeling spaced out, disoriented, dropping things, bumping into things, fatigue, extreme anxiety, or a numbness of emotions.

What you can do is learn about what causes dirty electricity and either work to get the problem fixed or you can filter your home or business, until the problem gets fixed.

Don’t expect the power company to claim to know much about dirty electricity. Electricians aren’t doctors or scientists. They are technicians doing what they are told. Real doctors and authentic science majors will tell you how lethal dirty electricity can be.

Kristie Raccuglia, Marco Island

Medical marijuana-free delivery

Our City Council seems to think that because 60 percent of the voters on Marco Island voted in favor of medical marijuana for the state, that the same 60 percent are in favor of allowing a marijuana dispensary on Marco Island. I cannot agree with this logic and I feel that many residents/voters feel the same way.

The points cited in favor of a local dispensary at the council meeting revolved around many studies and "observations." We all know that studies can come to whatever conclusions are desired. And observations about traffic at dispensaries around Bonita Springs are meaningless, as they have six operating dispensaries in the city, and no bridges for access.

Speaking of studies, the planning board was provided a study that stated that in order for a dispensary to be economically viable there had to be a local population of a minimum of 40,000 people. If a dispensary opens on Marco Island, there are 40,000 customers available, the issue is that the majority of these customers are off Island and will have to use the bridge for access.

Of course there is a segment of our Marco Island population that does benefit from medical marijuana. PTSD, cancer pain relief, seizure control, ADD and many other medical conditions are controlled by the use of marijuana. But we do not need a dispensary on Marco Island to fill these needs. At least one of the Bonita dispensaries (Coraleaf) delivers as far south as Everglades City (including Marco Island) free of charge and with no minimum order/prescription. They deliver within 24 to 48 hours, with online ordering, and with delivery time intervals.

There is no question that the entire area of East Naples, the City of Naples, Immokalee and Lehigh Acres will flock to Marco Island if this comes to pass. Just how bad does traffic have to get?

If you are opposed to a dispensary on Marco Island, please write to City Council and state so. Or better yet, show up at the next Council meeting and express your thoughts directly to members of council.

Ed Issler, Marco Island

