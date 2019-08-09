Editorial cartoon for the Friday, August 9, 2019 Marco Eagle (Photo: Universal)

Insurers’ influence on treatments

Concerning the article by Troy Murphy on July 30 about insurance companies interfering with doctors: It is my opinion that insurance companies are routinely engaging in tactics that adversely affect patient outcomes. Too often they deny medicine, tests and treatment without consent of the patient’s physician. (Medical care delayed is medical care denied).

Furthermore, it is not their role to discuss treatment options with the physician. Perhaps patients and their doctors need to start suing these insurance companies for their role in denying needed care to patients. If they are truly convinced that their delays are in the best interest of the patient, then they should be willing to be held liable for the results.

Thomas Kaminski, M.D., Marco Island

Still no legislative answer to shootings

I just don't get it. We'll offer professional mental health assistance to people deemed potentially mentally deranged, suicidal and a threat to all, but continue to sell military-style assault guns to people 18 and up.

Gosh, even Walmart doesn't intend to limit gun and ammo sales (because it's all about the money? You see semi-automatics don't kill people — it's the person who pulls the trigger. Wow!

As the newspaper pointed out, in 216 days this year, there have been 251 mass shootings, resulting in 520 deaths and over 2,000 people wounded. It makes you question if you want to visit a mall, go to a movie or, attend an outdoor concert. (It also makes the Afghan war statistics look small.)

Most people I talk to want to see limits and sensible solutions. Yet our legislators continue to sit on their hands and say "tsk, tsk" in a sad little way. I guess it doesn't touch you if it isn't your sister, child, mother, father, relative or close friend. How about your constituent, does that count?

The most shocking aspect of this is that leaders aren't talking about it at debates and political rallies or other public forums. There's a problem, a big continuing one, and where's the legislation to point us toward a solution? I hope I live so long.

Nancy Webster, East Naples

Prices at food truck park

When I think of a food truck venue, I think that because the operator doesn't have a building with all those associated costs, the food, drinks, etc. should be less expensive. Such is not the case with Celebration Park.

I sat at the outdoor bar with a friend, ordered two vodka/cranberry drinks and the bill was $18.00. I'm sitting outside in what is basically a parking lot and paying more for drinks than I would pay at an elegant restaurant on Fifth Avenue. I fail to see the allure of Celebration Park.

Jim Tagley, East Naples

Credit for economy

What is wrong with people? Obama inherited an economy from the Republicans that was in the toilet. We were in a recession. It took him eight years to reverse what the Republicans had done. Trump inherits a great economy and takes all the credit for it.

It wasn’t Trump's tax cuts that gave the 88-year-old teacher a raise in his pension; it was a strong stock market, thanks to Obama. How can people ignore history, especially when it just happened? Are we that divided? How can a teacher promote such an immoral man as Trump? What did he teach his students? That money trumps good?

Dan Nordberg, East Naples

Rapid fire is the key to mass killings?

Congress has failed us. The Constitution charges it with the responsibility to provide people in the U.S. with the protection of public safety.

Once again, in the aftermath of the slaughter of innocents in El Paso and Dayton, we are told the problem is the insanity of the perpetrators, rather than their weapons. Yes, they probably are insane; but so are federal and state laws that enable them to legally possess weapons of terror to kill multiple people in a few seconds.

This is not a partisan issue. Public safety transcends politics. The people who perpetrate these crimes are enabled by our elected officials who, by their inaction, are complicit in their actions.

Enough is enough! Next year we need to vote from office every elected official who supports the NRA nonsense that "people kill people, not guns."

The fact that one man could kill nine people and injure 27 in 30 seconds because he had a 30-bullet drum on his rifle is pure insanity. A simple law would stop this.

John E. Ryan, Naples

