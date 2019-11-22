Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

No to sale of recreational marijuana on Marco Island

When a majority of city councilor’s approved by resolution to allow medical marijuana dispensaries on Marco Island, it was recommended at that time by other councilor’s to include prohibiting the sale of recreational marijuana, that was rejected by a majority of councilor’s.

A group of Marco Island citizen formed a committee Ban Recreational Marijuana PAC to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana within the boundaries of the city of Marco Island.

Subsequently Council Chairman Brechnitz presented a position paper at a council meeting recommending that council prepare an ordinance to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana on Marco Island and that failed by a majority vote, by Councilor Grifoni, Honig, Rios and Young.

With that, our political action committee is forced to proceed with our agenda to solicit signed petitions from registered voters on Marco Island to take this issue to referendum. If this issue receives the required number of validated signatures, it will be added to the ballot as a referendum question. If it receives a “yes” vote from the majority of the voters casting their ballots during the August 2020 vote, Marco Island City Council will then be obligated to establish and approve an ordinance prohibiting the sale, distribution and cultivation of recreational marijuana anywhere within the jurisdiction of Marco Island.

Let’s get the question on the August 2020 primary ballot and let the residents decide if this is in the best interest for the health, safety and welfare of our community, especially our children.

In order for the committee to be successful, I am asking for your financial assistance to support our efforts by donating $5, $10, $15, $20 or whatever you can afford. Please send donation to BRM PAC, PO Box 1310, Marco Island, Fl 34146. Thank you.

Amadeo Petricca, Marco Island

Stop the insanity

As the Joni Mitchell song says, 'Don't it always seem to go that they don't know what they've got till it's gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.'

If they build 75 affordable housing units on our next door neighbor, the Golden Gate golf course, that's 150 parking spaces. With a VA rehab facility, that's one space per employee, plus service vehicles, plus parking spaces for visitors. A 150-plus restaurant, plus roadway to reach parking areas?

When will the Collier County Commission ever hear the word enough! Stop the insanity.

The only way to preserve this green space — one of the few green spaces left in my community — is to insist it remain an 18-hole golf course.

Golden Gate is the most densely populated area in Collier County. Collier is a large county with plenty of vacant land to choose from, and yet our commissioners are working behind the scenes to sacrifice part of this championship golf course to workforce housing and a VA nursing home.

People could be housed and cared for elsewhere without losing the peace, serenity and green space we need to preserve instead of destroying it with cars in parking lots.

Jill Drapcho, Golden Gate

We should discuss impeachment?

I watched the impeachment hearings, then went to a social gathering. Our government is engaged in perhaps the most momentous constitutional responsibility of elected officials, yet I heard not one word uttered about these hearings from anyone at that gathering.

This situation is not normal. We should all be openly expressing our opinions on political and social matters that will have lasting effects on our lives and our families’ lives. We can learn from what others have to say, just as they can learn from us.

But if we are afraid our friends’ opinions of us might change if they discover we might be one of those progressive Democrats or one of those conservative Republicans, then maybe they weren’t real friends in the first place.

As a child, I heard my father and his friends in spirited discussions about politics, the president, city councils, etc. I don’t recall personal invective ever entering the conversation, and everybody left in the late hours of the night still friends.

If we allow our opinions to be shaped by politically motivated cable networks such as Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, we as a nation will get just what we deserve. Open your minds, stop being lazy and do your own homework.

Philip Kingston, East Naples

