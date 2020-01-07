Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

Accomplishments for US?

How shall I vote?

Show me the good stuff that has been done for our country in the last 10 years. One side keeps bragging, low unemployment, yada, yada, yada. So, show me your stuff on the other side.

Louise Russell, Marco Island

Fracking for oil, gas

There is a threat to the health and well-being of residents in Lee and Collier counties. It is from oil and gas drilling and fracking. It is destroying the environment and endangering our water supplies. Depleting the aquifer could cause land erosion and sinkholes.

Stop oil and gas drilling and fracking. Ban it in Florida before the public is faced with a health or environmental catastrophe. There are seven active oil and gas fields in Florida. Five of them are in Collier and Lee counties.

An increase in the number of teens and young adults diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma has prompted Pennsylvania to look for a link between fracking and the rare cancer (The Associated Press reported).

Support Florida Senate Bill 200. Contact legislators and county commissioners. It is our lives.

(Editor’s note: SB 200, filed Aug. 28, would prohibit high-pressure well stimulation or matrix acidization. It was approved 5-0 by the Environment and Natural Resources Committee on Nov. 4 and has been in the Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee since Nov. 5, according to the state Senate’s website. It and companion legislation, House Bill 547, also have been referred to a total of four other committees.)

Rae Ann Burton, Golden Gate

Kind and generous

Standing behind me in the checkout line at the Publix near Kings Way was a gentleman with one bakery item to pay for. I turned to him and said, “You can check out ahead of me.”

Not only did he thank me, he left money with the cashier toward my grocery bill.

Kind deeds are not gone and forgotten. God bless you and a healthy 2020!

Anne Sweeney, East Naples

'War is now part of the campaign'

We live in a world of perception, alternative facts and opposing views to the point that accepted “facts” no longer exist. Our government tells us stories and we are left to endlessly debate the stories' validity, based on our own beliefs, knowledge and trust in the sources.

Recently, we were told we had to assassinate a military general of Iran while he visited Iraq, to respond to the death of an American contractor killed in an Iraq base attack.

In addition to the almost 7,000 troops killed in Iraq and Afghanistan since Sept. 11, 2001, over 3,400 contractors have been killed (Congressional Research Service report in April: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/natsec/ IF11182.pdf ). So what made this one so special?

We have been told the general planned attacks on Americans and created IEDs that took out our armored personnel carriers in the Iraq War. I was in Iraq from 2004 to 2010 while this was going on. Why didn’t we need to kill him 10 years ago? Or two years ago? Or last year?

Trump said Obama would start a war to get reelected. Maybe Trump would too. This is a good diversion from impeachment as well. Trump has been campaigning since inauguration, and war is now part of the campaign.

Robert Martin, Naples

