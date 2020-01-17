Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

'Hate' Trump or love economy?

Democrat politicians and their adoring mass media have little on President Trump but their partisan hatred. Their three-year impeachment circus has done little besides destroying their credibility and filling the Republican 2020 campaign coffers.

If Americans would open their minds and concentrate on the president’s accomplishments, it should be widely celebrated that most are saving on gasoline and taxes, wages are up, inflation is low, the stock market is at record highs, retirement plans are growing nicely, unemployment is at a record low, the dollar is strong, American industry is returning, the military is being rejuvenated, border security is improving, long-standing trade inequities are being corrected and our free-enterprise economy is again the envy of the world.

One must also hate America if one wants this amazing progress to be reversed.

Robert A. Strohaver, East Naples

Women’s March set for Jan. 18

I am immensely proud to see Naples plan to launch the new year (and decade) with a “Weekend of Unity” — four landmark events underscoring values of dignity, diversity, equality and compassion.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the fourth annual Women’s March, titled “Women March to Win,” will advance women’s rights and promote voter registration. That evening, the Unitarian Congregation of Greater Naples will host “White Nationalism: Our Commuity Responds,” with racial justice icon Eric K. Ward.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m., Temple Shalom and the Jewish Community Relations Council will bring you “Confronting Anti-Semitism — Overcoming Hate,” with Eric K. Ward, Sally Kohn and Eric Ross.

On Monday, Jan. 20, powerfully capping the “Weekend of Unity,” will be the 23rd annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration.

KC Schulberg, Golden Gate Estates

Blame for people killed?

A gun safe at home is left unlocked. A child removes a weapon and accidentally shoots and kills a sibling. Who is to blame?

Iran accidentally shoots down an airliner, kills all passengers and crew members. Who is to blame?

In the first instance, the parents will shoulder the blame and forever grieve.

In the second instance, 176 lives were lost, and there is one person who will never shoulder the blame or grieve.

Charles Stampfli, East Naples

Women’s March to be tied to voting

On Saturday, downtown Naples will once again welcome a huge gathering, as the Women’s March returns. The theme in this centennial year of women’s suffrage will be “Women March to win,” and this year, we hope to march in the street.

The March lineup will start in Cambier Park at 9 a.m. When the marchers return to the Park, the celebratory rally (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) will start with live entertainment and great speakers. Families welcome! Many organizations will be on site registering new and renewed voters.

The struggle for women’s voting rights is considered the largest and one of the longest reform movements in American history, and it’s not over yet. From 1848 to 1920, women persisted in organizing, petitioning and lobbying for suffrage, and many were even jailed. Suffrage was legally won in 1920, but many still face barriers to exercising this right in practice.

At its Wednesday meeting, the City Council will take up our request to march in the streets, instead of being confined to sidewalks. We waited years for the right to vote; we hope we don’t have to wait that long for authorization to march in the streets.

Cynthia Odierna, East Naples

