‘Release all the documents’

Being a Republican, I think they should release all the documents and call all the people involved in the impeachment articles and blow the Democrats out of water on impeachment. That would ensure the Republicans will have Trump for president and they will control both chambers of Congress.

Walter (Gene) Brady, Isles of Capri

Collier schools chief to be honored

The challenges to public education are many in Collier County.

Over 60% of the district’s 48,000 students come from economically disadvantaged homes; 55% come from homes where English is not the primary language; and over 3,000 students are identified as transient.

Yet, this A-rated district continues to thrive. Since, Kamela Patton became its superintendent of schools in 2011, she has enhanced existing programs, instituted new technological tools, improved communications and initiated programs that resulted in a significant improvement in students’ achievement.

In 2019, the district met or exceeded the state average on 19 out of 21 (95%) state test-assessed areas, compared with six of 20 (30%) in 2011. The student graduation rate also increased, by 19.4 percentage points, jumping to 91.9% in 2018 from 72.5% in 2011, according to the Collier school district’s data.

Join us at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vineyards Country Club as The Greater Naples Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State honors Patton for her leadership in public education.

For ticket information, see www.au-naples.org or www.eventbrite.com (search for au naples).

(From the president of the Greater Naples Chapter of AU.)

Bill Korson, East Naples

Defense 'shredded' impeachment?

I watched Saturday as the president's legal team systematically shredded the Democrats' impeachment case in a little over two hours.

They were extremely knowledgeable about the real reasons for President Trump's actions vis-à-vis Ukraine and were very logical in their conclusions. They acted in a respectful manner to the chief justice and the senators, in contrast to the gutter-like attacks from the House managers.

The only crime here was spending a fortune on these investigations by people who cannot accept Trump won in 2016, and not because of the Russians.

John A. Galotto, Naples

Trump's defense lawyers lied?

What is most amazing to me while watching the impeachment trial of President Trump is not the overwhelming evidence that is being produced against him, but the overwhelming willingness of defense managers to flat-out lie during their presentation.

Officers of the court, in front of the chief justice of the Supreme Court, are willing to make demonstrably false and misleading statements to rebut the prosecutors. Are not these people under some oath or obligation to be truthful?

We heard lies regarding whether Republicans were allowed to be in certain closed hearings, and whether they were allowed to question witnesses, and that the president wasn't allowed to be represented and present his side of the story.

The facts, and they are indisputable, scuttle all of the above claims. Republicans were allowed into closed meetings and given equal questioning time. The president was invited to appear at the House hearings, but he declined the invitations.

The most egregious of all the lies and half-truths however, was the ' Obama did it too' sleaze perpetrated by Pat Cipollone, one of Trump's defense lawyers. Obama notified Congress of his actions (regarding Egypt) and Congress was totally supportive. And there was never any question about the reason for withholding funding to Egypt.

Trump's own appointees have given us the answers about Ukraine.

Philip Kingston, East Naples

