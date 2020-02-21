My fellow Marco Islanders: Almost four years ago, I reached out to our citizens and announced my candidacy for the Marco Island City Council. I had never run for office before, but I knew I was ready to undertake the journey together with you.

Jared Grifoni (Photo: Photo provided)

I ran to serve our community because my wonderful family and I love everything about Marco Island. We wanted to do our part to give back and work hard for this amazing Island community that has been so good to us.

I promised that I would be a principled advocate for all of our citizens, that I would be a rock-solid fiscal conservative with an eye to the future that would apply my private sector business and legal experience to our local government. I also promised you that I would run a positive, issue-focused campaign and be the hardest working candidate and councilor in Marco Island’s history. I promised you that my commitment would not end on Election Day but would continue each and every day of my term of service when elected.

It has been such a tremendous honor to serve as one of your City Councilors since 2016 and I am truly humbled by the amount of support I have continued to receive over the years. I have demonstrated my commitment to our community side-by-side with my wife Elsa and our children Calvin, Tosca, and Lorenzo on the campaign trail and while supporting our island’s events, civic groups, and charities over the years. I have remembered my promises and pledges to you every day of my term and I have delivered on them. There is so much more we can still accomplish, and I am ready to take on the challenges together with all of you.

Today, I am renewing my commitment to each of you and our wonderful city by announcing my candidacy for re-election to the Marco Island City Council. Over the next four years, we will keep working together to achieve our goals of lower taxes and fiscal accountability, protection of our island wildlife and environment, responsible budgeting that is focused on citizens' priorities, and protection of individual and property rights. We will continue to create opportunities that benefit Marco Island citizens today while preserving it for future generations to come. We will accomplish this on a foundation of fiscal conservatism with a track record of success to back it up.

Please visit my website, www.JaredGrifoni.com and follow the campaign from now until Election Day. You can sign up for communications directly from me and join our amazing team. I can’t do this without you. You helped make our last campaign the most successful in Marco Island’s history and with your continued support and vote on Nov. 3, 2020 we will do it again.

I am committed to our community and our shared future.

