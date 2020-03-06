Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

Turtle workshop a success

In the last week of February, you were kind to print a letter from me promoting the turtle workshop held on the Island on Feb. 25.

While I would claim no credit for a great turnout, it was very encouraging to see so many attendees with various interests present at what was a most informative and useful presentation from the Sea Turtle Conservancy. I would like to publicly acknowledge that group, and to thank the City staff for their continued and sustained efforts on behalf of the Sea Turtles that nest here.

For those of you unable to attend, we learned that the Sea Turtle Conservancy can provide free consultation services regarding appropriate “Turtle Friendly” lighting for buildings close to our beach. They also have access to grant funding resources. This means that for buildings that are willing to adopt their recommendations, the materials required to update existing lighting can cost nothing to the property. Several Marco condominiums have already signed up for the necessary consultation. I applaud their enthusiasm to be a part of the solution and I encourage those who have not done so already to consider doing so while funding is available.

Collier County data for the 2019 Sea Turtle nesting season indicates that Marco Island beaches were eight times worse than the average across the COUNTY when it came to hatchling disorientation. I have no doubt that Island residents and Associations want to do the right thing, and I have every hope that the community efforts to improve will show real rewards in the season that begins May 1.

Andrew Tyler, Marco Island

Overwhelming good will

All of us at some time have or will face a medical crisis; recently my husband underwent serious heart surgery. Clearly everyone realizes the mental and physical toll related to such an ordeal. I write this letter to extend heartfelt appreciation to the many who facilitated a positive and speedy recovery.

Initially allow me to acknowledge the caring and loving outreaches made to us by the San Marco Catholic Church faith community as well as the intercession of others to God and our Blessed Mother for a successful operation. Let me extend special gratitude to our fellow Vincentians with whom we are privileged to serve.

Our extended family at The Summit House has blessed us with gifts, groceries, meals, offers for every type of assistance, and most importantly prayers. Tim and I are fortunate to live here for so many reasons.

The doctors involved in identifying and treating the problem were Drs. Linz, Flynn and Pascotto; they and their associates saved his life. The staff of Naples Community Hospital, primarily the Shick Heart Center, is to be commended for the personal kindness and professional skill exhibited.

Truly we have been continually reminded of Thessalonians 5:18 "and for all things give thanks." We have been reminded of the innate goodness of people and look forward to reciprocating such overwhelming good will.

Regina L. Dayton, Marco Island

Everglades work and climate change

Florida's environment is its economy. For this reason, after red tide and other algae blooms in 2018, Floridians and elected officials, including Gov. DeSantis, have done all in their power to tackle these crises.

The governor and the Florida Senate are seeking more funding to address water quality. Much progress has been made but taking climate change out of the equation compromises all these efforts and the money spent. For example, higher temperatures already are making peat soil collapse in the Everglades.

Stormwater treatment areas — constructed wetlands divided into flow-through treatment cells that remove nutrients from agricultural and urban runoff water — are essential parts of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

The restoration restores water flow to the south, but a rising sea level is pushing back, causing significant uncertainty about Everglades coastal wetlands and water management. It is crucial for the Everglades restoration that we mitigate such detrimental factors from a changing climate.

Enacting legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is fundamental to solving our water quality issues. This legislation would introduce a fair market for renewable energy, reduce our carbon emissions, add jobs and move us toward a clean-energy economy.

Solemi Hernandez, East Naples

