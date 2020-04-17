Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

The issue at hand was the well-known national emergency being caused by the highly contagious coronavirus. It took our crack City Council two regular meetings, plus two more special-called meetings of long-winded speeches to decide to keep Marco beaches partially open.

It then took a public outcry, our professional city manager, and another conference for this City Council to reverse itself and decide to keep the beaches closed. Elapsed time: over three weeks.

Now, dear reader, contemplate this: Suppose one day many congregations of large alligators are reported basking and swimming around Marco Island beaches. How long should it take for this City Council to debate the problem before deciding to protect the public? And, if their collective wisdom closed the beaches, but they were now debating as to how and when to re-open them, would you, or your children, be able to offer them a clue?

Astonishingly, some of these councilors really expect you to re-elect them in November.

Russ Colombo, Marco Island

Marco Island beach access

What did we do wrong? What did the Marco Island Civic Association do wrong?

After reading a previous letter, my husband and I had to chime in.

We are upset that our walking privileges on Residents’ Beach have been taken away! We have been here 29 years and have belonged to Residents’ Beach all that time.

All it would have taken would have been a sign, “Walkers only, no beach chairs.” How many people would be walking together? Husband and wife, family with child. All of us with Residents’ Beach passes. One guard could check badges and remind people: “No beach chairs.” My husband and I walk the parks every morning and observe “social distancing.” We would do the same on the beach.

Hotel guests and condo owners can walk the beach, and we can’t. This is discriminating against those of us who don’t live on the beach.

This a slap in the face to all members of the Marco Island Civic Association.

Open Residents’ Beach!

Richard and Rena Perna, Marco Island

[Editor’s note: The Marco Island Civic Association closed its private beach access point after speaking with the city manager. The City Council voted 4-3 to reopen city-owned beach access points after a two-week closure. But in a later news release, the city manager said the access points would stay closed. The city manager cited consultation with the council chairman, the authority of a state emergency declaration and the city’s civil emergency code, as well as residents’ concerns about the coronavirus.]

A way to aid grocery employees

I have seen many commercials on television for Publix food stores and others asking customers to buy only what they need, assuring the public that they are working hard to keep their store shelves stocked, and informing us about new changes in traffic patterns or policies that will help with social distancing to keep us safe.

I’m sure these commercials are being repeated all over the country by local stores. It would be wonderful if the networks could run these commercials free of charge so the stores could take that (savings in) advertising money and distribute it to their employees as bonuses for showing up to work every day. These workers do not earn extravagant paychecks, but they sure are heroes helping us get through this crisis.

Mary Weber, East Naples

Face-mask pride

Face masks are easy to make and easy to wear. A face mask is the new symbol of American patriotism.

Wearing it says: I’m proud to be an American; Americans joining together can beat COVID-19; and most importantly, I support the front-line warriors — health care workers and grocery and delivery workers. When I have to leave my house, I wear my face mask proudly. I will protect you; please protect me.

Susan Sissman, East Naples

Conflicting remarks on COVID-19, care

Every day I hear the president claim a large number of surgical mask, gloves and respirators are available.

But each day I hear hospitals are running out of these critical supplies or will soon run out of them. Some hospitals are improvising by connecting two or more patients to a respirator intended for one patient.

How can this be? Who is lying?

Recently, an article pointed out how Trump is manipulating the federal stockpile of humanity items. The article also told how this crooked administration overnight actually changed the language in the Department of Health and Human Services manual to conform to the administration’s new approach to providing aid to the states in a national crisis. This should have been on page 1, not buried in the paper on page 27A.

My head is spinning from all the claims coming from our leader in recent weeks. Initially, it was a hoax perpetrated by Democrats. Then, it was temporary and would miraculously go away when the weather warms up.

Next, he was a wartime president, except he refused to invoke the power he has to compel companies to produce the medical supplies and equipment that the governors across the country and political lines say are desperately needed.

Bill McMaster, East Naples

