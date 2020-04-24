Editorial cartoon (Photo: Universal)

Kudos to NCH

With all the negative publicity we’re seeing about coronavirus, it was no surprise that my wife was terribly stressed when her NCH primary care physician told her this Tuesday that she might have the virus and should be tested immediately. She was given a telephone number at NCH to get the testing scheduled and we were immediately put through to a polite and sympathetic scheduler that set her up for a nose swab the very next morning.

Upon our arrival at the Baker Campus, at 9 a.m., Wednesday, we were met with a well-organized, and congenial, operation that had us processed and tested and on our way home by 9:45.

Then, just after midnight Thursday, we received her negative test result from Quest and NCH. That was only 39 hours after the test was administered, not the 14 long days we’re all reading about. What a great group of doctors, nurses, technicians, administrative staff and support personnel!

Thank you to the entire NCH family.

Jim Conway, Marco Island

I’m free

I am so tired of the whining and dissimulation put forth by those complaining about being deprived of their freedoms.

No one’s freedoms or guns are being taken away. You can still go out, you can still go for a walk, play golf, barbecue in your yard, go to the shooting range, etc.

In a time of public crisis, the common good must override the good of any one individual. If some lifestyle changes need to be made, so be it. That is what allows for freedom.

Ed Feldman, Naples

Test the masses

Many news items refer to the testing conundrum regarding COVID-19. Important testing must be done on those people who are asymptomatic to determine if they are virus-free or not. Without knowing who is a carrier, decisions regarding any reopening of any establishment will be harmful to people around them. I have no symptoms, but I could be a carrier and not know it.

Therefore, I don’t want to spread this virus but need to know if I carry it. I need to be tested. All asymptomatic persons need to be tested to avoid continued spreading of the disease. Remember, Typhoid Mary showed no symptoms of typhoid fever her entire life and caused many to become ill and die. Every person in the U.S. should be tested for COVID-19.

Warren Adams, Naples

‘Unemployment website’ not working?

I have to voice my frustration over the unemployment website, which has been down more times than it’s up.

At first I understood there were many people applying, but then we kept getting notices saying they were being upgraded. There is nothing upgraded about this, and time is going by and no money has come in. We’re seeing our savings being wiped out with just day-to-day living.

It has been a month and I have still not heard anything or if there are questions about my eligibility. I’ve had no contact from unemployment to see if there’s anything else they need or if they even know I exist.

I would have thought a state like Florida, with all the resources that we have, could have worked on this to make sure the website wouldn’t crash as many times as it has.

I am starting to lose faith in this whole process and beginning to question whether we ever should have shut down. I’m sure I’m not the only one having frustration.

Carole Jones, Naples

I’m free

I am so tired of the whining and dissimulation put forth by those complaining about being deprived of their freedoms.

No one’s freedoms or guns are being taken away. You can still go out, you can still go for a walk, play golf, barbecue in your yard, go to the shooting range, etc.

In a time of public crisis, the common good must override the good of any one individual. If some lifestyle changes need to be made, so be it. That is what allows for freedom.

Ed Feldman, Naples

Test the masses

Many news items refer to the testing conundrum regarding COVID-19. Important testing must be done on those people who are asymptomatic to determine if they are virus-free or not. Without knowing who is a carrier, decisions regarding any reopening of any establishment will be harmful to people around them. I have no symptoms, but I could be a carrier and not know it.

Therefore, I don’t want to spread this virus but need to know if I carry it. I need to be tested. All asymptomatic persons need to be tested to avoid continued spreading of the disease. Remember, Typhoid Mary showed no symptoms of typhoid fever her entire life and caused many to become ill and die. Every person in the U.S. should be tested for COVID-19.

Warren Adams, Naples

Read or Share this story: https://www.marconews.com/story/opinion/2020/04/24/letters-editor-april-24/3003812001/