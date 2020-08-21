Letters to the Editor, August 21

Marco Eagle

Drop off ballot to make sure

How to secure your vote for president arrives on time to be counted:

Immediately request a mail-in ballot from the Supervisor of Elections Office. The ballot will be mailed to your home. This might take time. Fill out and sign your ballot with a signature that matches the one used when you originally registered to vote. If your signature or name has changed, go to Register of Voters and request to update your signature. Either prepare to mail back your ballot at a post office very early (allow weeks before Election Day) or drop it off at an early voting site. Early voting will be available Oct. 19-31 at sites where you can always vote by walking in.

[Editor’s note: The Supervisor of Elections Office will designate the sites in Collier County.]

Pam Cannon, Naples

Restore and protect Postal Service

Our U.S. Postal Service is being attacked. The reason seems to be to affect the results of the Nov 3 election. Here is a letter I sent to our two U.S. senators, expressing my frustration: How dare you sit with your mouths shut while Trump takes away my mailed medications, letters to and from family I can’t visit due to COVID, You are part of this evil scheme to mess with the mail we depend on for our checks, meds and more. Stop this.

Return sorting machines, jobs and overtime, and stop trying to take away our postal service. If you don’t, we seniors will never forget your cold-hearted silence.

Emails, phone calls, letters to our elected officials are ways to make our voices heard.

Barbara Levatich, East Naples

Risks of reopening schools

When (state) Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran mandated Florida schools reopen for in-person learning, he assured us that local, county or state health officials could “issue a waiver” to exempt schools they determined could not do so safely.

Then our governor directed those health officials to provide “information” but not actual guidance to districts, forcing schools to navigate a pandemic without advice from health experts.

One argument for reopening schools is they provide social services, child care and food for many. So why not focus on offering those resources to those who need them?

As we already have seen in schools that have reopened across the country, students and staff inevitably will test positive for the virus, forcing closures and remote learning.

During a July 29 news conference, Corcoran talked about his six children returning to public schools. He then told a story about his mother-in-law and brother- in-law, who live in the house behind them and are at high risk. His instructions for his children once they go back to school: “I don’t want you going over to Honey and Uncle Josh’s because that’s not safe for them.”

What about the health of other students and school staff and their vulnerable family members?

E. Louise Taylor, East Naples

‘Holding the Postal Service hostage’

Surely, holding the Postal Service hostage to suppress voting is an impeachable offense.

Seemingly, Republican legislators have not publicly objected. Or insisted on adequate funding.

Wake up, America! Our democracy is at stake. Elections are sacred. Regardless of party, you can make a difference, with your voice and your vote. Act now, before it’s too late.

William Martin, Naples

