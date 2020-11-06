Letters to the Editor, Nov. 6

Marco Eagle

Help to reduce domestic violence

October was (national) Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On average, 53 women are shot and killed by an intimate partner each month, according to Everytownresearch.org.

Over 1 million women alive today have been shot or shot at by their partner. In more than 50% of mass shootings over the last decade, an intimate partner or family member was shot during the rampage.

We know the ongoing pandemic, the surge in gun sales, and the severe economic downturn are making this public health crisis far worse. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported a 9% increase in contacts from March to May 2020.

Our federal and state lawmakers need to take the following steps: 1) Require background checks on all gun sales, including unlicensed online gun sales.

2) Close the “boyfriend” loophole that enables abusive boyfriends and convicted stalkers to evade identification as domestic abusers,

allowing guns in their hands.

3) Enact and/or strengthen emergency risk-protection orders, also known as red flag laws, so guns can be removed temporarily from abusive situations before there is a tragedy.

I am grateful to the shelters and hotlines that continue to support victims of domestic violence during this challenging time. Their work is more important than ever as we face the uncertainty ahead.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline and talk confidentially to a trained advocate 24/7 or connect online at thehotline.org.

Kathleen Muniz, East Naples

Help for the hungry

Thanksgiving is a blink away. For months, thousands of our neighbors are lining up at food pantries for essential groceries to feed their hungry families. We are now routinely providing food to over 2,000 families a week.

Last year, St Matthew’s House (in East Naples) distributed 2,692 turkeys with all the fixings, feeding over 10,000 grateful men, women and children.

As we plan for this year’s holidays, we dread the possibility of turning hundreds or families away. COVID and unemployment have created a hunger crisis never before seen. We need help beyond the generous support we typically receive, to meet the demand.

Our goal is for every family to sit down at Thanksgiving to a delicious dinner. With your generous help, we can make this happen.

(From the chairman of the St. Matthew’s House board.)

Joe Trachtenberg, Naples

Grateful for mask order

Thank you, (Collier County) commissioners, for your thoughtful and far-sighted renewal of the necessity of wearing of masks in enclosed locations.

As the medical professionals have told us, this is currently the best way of containing the potentially lethal and easily spread (corona)virus.

It is also an effective method of encouraging people that they can more safely patronize our local businesses.

With our Northern visitors

soon to arrive, this is among the more important decisions you have made.

Tom McCann, Naples

High court seat filled

Is there anyone in the entire USA who doesn’t think the liberal side would have jumped with glee at the opportunity to do what their opponents have just done: pick a Supreme Court justice at this stage of an election?

There is zero in our Constitution that states this nomination should not have taken place.

May all the justices return to viewing cases through the lens of law and order according to the Constitution. May they all have the insight to follow the original intent of our forefathers. Personal opinions should not count.

Marilyn Doherty, Naples

