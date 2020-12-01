Letters to the Editor, Dec. 1

Marco Eagle

Farmers’ Market potential super-spreader event

The Farmers’ Market is obviously a potential COVID virus super-spreader event with large numbers of people lingering in close proximity to each other.

Marco's population is in the high risk group for devastating effects of the virus. It is the mandate of government to shield citizens from threats like this.

The Marco City Council and it's chairman, Jared Grifoni, have failed at this by their refusal to mandate the wearing of masks on Marco Island. This is equivalent to condoning drunk driving!

There have been over 300 documented cases of COVID on Marco and the number is growing daily. This is despicable.

Lee Oldershaw, Marco Island

COVID considerations

During this Thanksgiving week, millions of Americans are struggling to find something for which to be thankful. They have lost mothers, fathers, children, siblings, friends and neighbors to COVID. They have lost their jobs. They cannot afford to put food on the table. No turkey for them.

Yet the writer of a (Wednesday) letter is grateful because the governor didn’t lock

down Florida and she doesn’t have to worry that her neighbors will report her for not wearing a mask or social distancing. She hopes “you take a moment to be grateful that you, not your government, got to make that choice.”

Because of the choices made by Gov. DeSantis and others, there will be more infections and more deaths. As of Tuesday, Florida’s average weekly positivity rate was about 8 percent, according to Johns Hopkins University. Florida had 18,383 COVID deaths as of Wednesday. That is what happens when people care only about themselves. This is selfish, sad and deadly.

Barbara Todd, East Naples

Grateful for poll workers

The good citizens who volunteer to man the polls and count the votes for each election never have an easy time of it and given the combination of a pandemic and a hotly contested race, this year was no exception.

Once again, they have done their necessary and tedious work without compensation* or complaint and with, from some quarters, withering and unwarranted criticism.

So I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them. Thank you, thank you, thank you. You pitch in and do the right thing each time we get to make our voices heard, and I don’t know what we’d do without you.

Geremy Spampinato, East Naples

[*Editor’s note: At least some of the Collier County poll workers are paid modest amounts of money, according to a recruiting page on the Supervisor of Elections Office website. The compensation ranges from $150 to $205 for some workers; others are paid $10 to $12 an hour, according to the web page.]

One maskless shopper is too many

After months of ordering groceries online, using Instacart, I have ventured out to Publix along Neapolitan Way in Naples since Nov. 1. Always feeling “safe” as can be at Publix, I have never seen a customer or employee without a mask on, but that changed (Tuesday).

Going down an aisle, I saw a large man who was not wearing a mask. A lady rounded the corner, recognized him, said hello and inquired where his mask was.

“I don’t have one and I’m not wearing one ever,” he shouted.

He ignored his friend and moved up and down every aisle.

I asked the manager whether masks are required, and he responded, “Yes, they are required, but we can’t enforce it because the state doesn’t enforce it.”

Then he compared it to people bringing pets into the store and claiming they are “service animals.”

I said, well, I don’t worry about catching COVID from a dog in Publix.

Stores state “Masks required” on their doors, yet they let in a lone ranger spitting his germs all over the foods I might touch. I’m back to Instacart.

It just takes a little consideration to slow this pandemic. Wear a mask. Please do something for others. Stop being so childish and selfish.

MaryAnn Cooper, Naples

