Letters to the Editor, Feb. 16

Marco Eagle

Vaccine distribution madness’

How can we reach Gov. DeSantis to stop this vaccine distribution madness?

Why do we have to fight each other for appointments to be vaccinated at Publix? At a food store rather than our local hospitals that are prepared to safely administer vaccines? Many hospitals have been begging the governor to allow them to distribute vaccines, but he does not respond. Why?

Like so many of us, I’ve been trying for weeks, sometimes staring at the computer for over an hour, waiting but no luck. Plus, we elders are not always computer-savvy! One of my friends got an appointment, but it was nine hours north — she is 75 years old. Another friend got one seven hours north! She’s 80.

What is the reason our governor is mismanaging vaccine distribution? Why is he using private corporations (so much)? Why doesn’t he assist counties and hospitals in developing a streamlined adequate website and fully staff phone banks in order for us to get appointments? Where are our senators and representatives? No one seems to care. Why can’t we get answers and help?

Andrea Cooper, East Naples

Vaccination ‘lottery system’

The current Collier County lottery system for distributing COVID vaccine at sites such as the park off Livingston Road in North Naples, Publix pharmacies and now Walmart pharmacies must be improved. The system fails to take into account the ages and health of (people in) the target 65-plus age group.

Someone who wins the lottery might be just over 65 and in good health. Others over age 90 may have serious health issues and limited or no ability to compete by computer in the lottery.

Since the age-based vaccine rollout is intended to protect the most vulnerable of the population (65plus), why not vaccinate the oldest first? Start with those in their 90s and work down to 65. Anything would be an improvement over thousands of residents competing with each other to connect to an overloaded server.

The Florida Department of Health has a website that allows (people in) the target group to enter their qualifying information: age, residency, etc., with the promise they will be contacted by their county health department with a future appointment date. This system would seem to give health officials the ability to make an orderly rollout on the basis of need (age and health). TV news Tuesday indicated this new format had begun in Lee and Charlotte counties. What is Collier County waiting for?

Paul Lyons, North Naples

GOP lawmakers ‘have lost their souls’

Whatever happened to the Republican Party standing up for conservative values to support our democracy? Never in my lifetime have I seen the party and its leaders go off the rails in such an insensitive, reckless way to actively undermine our democracy. They have flouted our democratic norms.

Except for a minority of Republicans in Congress, Republican leaders are dabbling in a hotbed of incendiary topics full of lies, conspiracies and quack theories. They have chosen cowardice over bravery, ignorance over science, selfishness over empathy and lies over facts. They aided and abetted false assertions, and even flouted mask wearing when hundreds of thousands of people were dying (from COVID), all to please their dangerous leader and capture his base at any costs. They truly have lost their souls.

Enough is enough! As a proud Floridian, I am aghast at the representation of our state by our senators right up to the impeachment hearings. I am outraged by their insensitive comments and behavior. It is abhorrent that Sen. Marco Rubio called the proceedings a “waste of time.” How insulting! Please remember their disgraceful, undemocratic behaviors when it comes time to vote for Rubio in 2022 and Sen. Rick Scott in 2024.

Judith Belmont, Naples

Senators, honor your oath of office

Dear Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott: You must follow your oath of office to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the results of the election clearly made him an enemy of the Constitution. Therefore, it is your sworn duty to your country to convict him to prevent him from holding future office. It’s that simple.

To try to twist logic to fit the desire of your most low-information constituents is a dereliction of your duty. Will you uphold your oath or will you become a footnote in the history, yet to be written, of how a rogue president and his band of enablers and rabid followers tried to change the results of a free and fair election?

Randy Camp, Naples