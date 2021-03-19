Letters to the Editor, March 19

Marco Eagle

‘Almost all elders have health concerns’

The inability to schedule a vaccination speaks to the fact that others are indeed doing so. If one is unable to schedule due to hundreds of others taking time slots for a day or location, it’s frustrating, to be sure. That being said, many who want a vaccine will have to patiently wait their turn. Almost all elders have health concerns that increase the urgency. As for folks believing “it’s not fair,” people are being vaccinated, just not you this time.

S. Lynne Sherwood, Marco Island area

‘Hoodwinked’ by plans for beach hotel

After reading (Monday’s) article regarding the Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club, it seems we all have been hoodwinked by The Athens Group, whose vision for Naples is certainly not in the best interest of our town.

I have lived here for 25 years, have seen many changes, but now to see this company want to alter it into a Miami Beach is truly a disgrace. Slowly, the veil of deceit is being lifted to expose their outrageous ideas. What other insidious ideas are they planning?

If not stopped now, more developers will seize the opportunity to invade our town, which would lose its distinctive character.

Time to tell Athens to move on, preferably across the state.

Emily Walz, East Naples

What to make of today’s GOP?

All Republicans (in Congress) voted against the recent $1.9 trillion (COVID) relief act, after passing a $1.9 trillion tax cut bill primarily for the rich (in 2017).

Conservative members of Congress denied (the validity of) the presidential election; and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called the thousands who attempted to overturn the election real Americans,* even though (some of them) killed a policeman and hurt 140 officers (during the Capitol riot Jan. 6).

What ever happened to the party for safety and protecting the police?

We had never had a president who led an insurrection by words or actions.

But on Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked for the first time by America’s own citizens, promoted by a president and his big lie that he won the election (except for) voter fraud.

Trump had a background of extra-marital affairs, financial bankruptcies, and racial bias from the Central Park Five to Charlottesville. He didn’t attend church, denied the effects of COVID-19 and left the country with record debt.

Conservatives, especially the evangelicals who supported him, went against almost all of their own principles. Trump and his cultish followers left the conservative values of the Republican Party. The GOP now is going to the elephant graveyard.

(*Editor’s note: In a syndicated radio interview Thursday with host Joe Pagliarulo, Sen. Johnson said of the Jan. 6 protesters at the Capitol: “I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn’t concerned.”)

Glenn Mueller, East Naples

Veteran has to ‘chase’ shot

I read that the Florida age prerequisite for COVID vaccination has been reduced to 60. That implies that most folks over that age who want the shot have been vaccinated, but that’s not even close to being true.

Both my wife and I want

the shot. Why do we have to chase the vaccination and fail at every attempt? Why can’t we get vaccinated? We cannot be the only people in this position.

I recognize there is a limited amount of vaccine available, but as a veteran over 80, a taxpayer and a voter, I ask for more compassion and less media manipulation.

Max Finkelstein, Golden Gate Estates

GOP rejects COVID-19-linked aid

Score one for the American people, who overwhelmingly approve of the Democrats’ COVID relief bill that has just passed Congress. That it passed with zero Republican votes is sad but not surprising.

Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans learned early in President Obama’s presidency that their best game plan was to demonize him (omigod, he wore a tan suit!) and systematically block any and all Democratic legislative successes to try to prevent him from winning a second term.

They seem to be trying the same game plan now, except it’s even worse: 12 Republicans voted with Democrats to oppose the 2017 tax giveaway bill, but the COVID relief bill ran into a unified granite wall of Republican rejection.

With all pretense of bipartisanship now gone, it’s time for President Biden and the Democrats to face reality and show that free and fair elections have consequences. That means governing by majority, and damn the filibuster.

Suzanne Cherney, East Naples

