Letters to the Editor, May 21

Finding the mean high tide line

Interesting beach questions regarding private and public land by Thaddeus Mast. He is right about the public's right to enjoy the beach below the mean high tide mark which requires a study of all the tides in a lunar cycle covering 19 years. Then by Federal Law it must be certified by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Most beaches have no such certification so a line of vegetation (the grass) is commonly used. See CFR title 43.

These conflicts regarding the public's beach rights have been going on for thousands of years going back to the ancient Roman laws in the Justinian codes, the Magna Carta and currently guaranteed by the United States Constitution and further clarified by many Supreme Court rulings.

Another reference would be where the United States coastal boundaries are set by the 'coast and geodetic survey.'

John Cleary, Marco Island

Mat makes beach accessible

A beach mat for all handicapped people at South Beach! Nice for all the visitors from the East Coast.

If Marco residents join MICA (Residents’ Beach) for a mere $135 a year for a family, the beach mat at the end of our walkway they could take a shower, use the bathrooms (which South Beach needs desperately), grab something to eat, and sit under a chickee hut. Now that would be a nice day!

Marco residents should come first.

Richard and Rena Perna, Marco Island

Republican absurdities

How did the Republican Party evolve from the party of Abraham Lincoln to the party of My Pillow Guy? The party ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the third-ranking Republican in the House because she had the audacity to claim that the presidential election was not stolen from the loser and that President Biden was the legitimate winner. Only a fool would dispute her claim. Why would anyone remove Ms. Cheney while not saying anything about Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated for sex and drug offenses. While you might correctly point out Gaetz has yet to be indicted, but what for?

Republican politicians are not limiting their absurdities to the Cheney incident. In the House hearings on the January 6 attack on the Capital, more than one Republican politician claimed the demonstrators were peaceful. Congressman Clyde of Georgia actually said the demonstrators were just tourists taking pictures, despite the destruction and deaths of five people. After hearing the blatant absurdities, I would be ashamed to say I’m a Republican!

Bill McMaster, Naples

$1,000 bonus to first responders

I'm disappointed that our governor thinks it's OK to give first responders a $1,000 bonus, but to leave out the frontline workers, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, nursing assistants and housekeepers. There is a team out there, not just a few. I agree that first responders should get the bonus, but the others I mentioned are with these patients for 12-hour shifts and are with them until they go home or go to the morgue. They are all at risk, and all have been exposed. There is more teamwork than what is being mentioned. This is so disappointing to leave these professionals out. I only hope that every job is appreciated, not politicized.

Carole Miller, Naples

Republican lying dangerous

Our Republican public servants have weaponized the First Amendment’s free speech protections by blatantly lying to the American people with impunity.

Until we have laws that prohibit our public servants from lying in their official capacity, democracy is doomed.

The Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms doesn’t give our public servants the right to fire their assault rifles in the House Chamber.

Firing off Lie Bullets in the House Chamber is no less dangerous.

J. R. Cant, Naples

Legislation a step in right direction

As Florida’s legislative session has come to a close, it is important to take note the various successes. For the construction industry, HB53, which was sponsored by Representative Nick DiCeglie and Senator Jason Brodeur, passed, ensuring a more open and competitive process on public works projects. With the passage of the bill, contractors licensed to do work in the state can compete on work statewide and they cannot be subject to overly specific or restrictive pre-bid mandates relating to hiring, wage and benefit, training and geographic location. The legislation applies to any public project, state or local, with a price tag of $1 million or more, that is funded with at least $1 of state funding. As Florida continues to work to rebuild our economy, it is important that our marketplace be as competitive as possible for the companies in Florida seeking work and HB53 is a step in the right direction in making this possible.

Carol Bowen, Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter

