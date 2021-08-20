Letters to the Editor, Aug. 20

Marco Eagle

Realtors beware

As more properties, both residential and commercial, change hands at tremendous prices and profits, it is becoming essential that buyers be made aware of all legal usage imitations on the property being acquired.

In the Florida Appeals Court decision of MICA vs Mazzini (Case #2D03-2361) this concept was emphasized by the Appeals Court in their written decision (below):

“Where a purchaser of land intends to use it for a purpose not allowed by a restrictive covenant, he should seek to have the deed restriction removed before purchasing the property.” Wood v. Dozier, 464 So. 2d at 1170.

As an example, all C-4 properties on Marco Island are deed restricted against any residential uses. Even though the land development code allows mixed use. All real estate agents need to be aware that if they present a land use not consistent with the deed restrictions, they could be held liable for damages if the buyer is stymied when it comes time for project approvals.

All residential properties are deed restricted against commercial uses. Rental of a home for a period of less than six months is a commercial enterprise. This interpretation will be tested in a court of law. As a precaution, realtors should be careful about selling homes to be used as rentals. As a minimum, provide the deed restrictions to any buyer.

Ed Issler, Marco Island

Act of kindness from a stranger

I bought a bouquet at Publix to take to a friend who’s had a rough week. At the checkout, I discovered I was 90 cents short and asked the cashier if I could run out to my car and get it.

When I came back in, the cashier handed me the flowers and my cash. With a smile, she said, “The man behind you insisted on paying for your flowers.” The man was nowhere to be found. I burst into tears of amazement.

Upon arriving at my friend’s house, she told me it had been a long time since she received flowers.

I was touched, my friend was touched, the cashier and bagger were touched, and I am confident that the selfless stranger who touched off this series of good feelings was blessed through his act of kindness as well.

Whoever you are – a heartfelt thank you.

Hope Crolius, Naples

Given benefit of the doubt, Biden gets a C

Joe Biden was fairly elected as our president. Most do not like to see failing grades when it comes to kids in school, so we tend to grade on a curve.

Let’s look at the Biden administration. COVID vaccination rate of 70 percent by July 4: F. Managing the southern border and protecting and holding, in humane conditions, the children and their parents that illegally crossed into the U.S.: F. Orderly pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan: F. Keeping U.S. embassy personnel and their families safe in Afghanistan: F.

Addressing these failures and answering questions at press conferences: F. Hiding at Camp David away from the White House to avoid the press: A. Blaming everything on the former president: A. So, if you average the grades and also grade on a curve, I guess he is maybe a D to D-plus.

Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and call it a C.

David Winner, Naples

Biden bungles oil policy

It has been long understood that oil is the driving force of the world economy because it is used to make thousands of products and affects the cost of everything because it is used to transport almost all products. In addition, those that control the flow and cost of oil wield considerable political world power. Unfortunately, President Biden and his economic advisers missed these concepts in their education.

So, by a couple strokes of the pen his first day in office he immediately ceded political world power to Russia and OPEC and unleashed a rise in the U.S. cost of petroleum, which in turn has led to high inflation in the U.S.

He could easily regain political control over our enemies and simultaneously reduce inflation by unleashing the American oil industry to get back pumping oil by rescinding his misguided executive orders on U.S. oil exploration and distribution. He could further improve the situation by including expansion of petroleum pipelines in his infrastructure legislation.

His recent groveling to OPEC to raise oil production is an embarrassment to all Americans and reinforces his general lack of leadership.

James Moritz, Naples

