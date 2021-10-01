Letters to the Editor, Oct. 1

Marco Eagle

Democrats shouldn’t cast stones

Knowing that a recent letter writer is a very biased Democrat, it is expected any Republican comment from him would

be negative. Why is it necessary to start with name calling like “The Know Nothing” comment? Somebody should not be casting stones when considering all the events at our “OPEN” borders in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, plus the debacle of mishandling of the departure from Afghanistan, the many deaths, the military armament left needlessly to equip the Taliban, etc. The list of horrendous moves made by the Democrats seems endless in harming the U.S.A. Abortion, oil independence, spending, etc.

I believe most people can agree that climate change is real. The real issue is what is the cause of climate change. I do agree that mankind should keep our planet clean. Air quality, keeping our oceans clean. I do not believe that cows have a real negative effect on climate. I tend more to believe that the sun spots and the unstable magnetic north and south poles have more to do with the warming and cooling of our planet. This planet has gone through many heating and cooling cycles.

The “Big Lie” my friend talks about may be less of a “Lie” than he may believe. More about that seems to be suppressed than should be. I, like most Republicans, just want fair and honest elections.

Wayne Waldack, Marco Island

Allow innocent babies to live

I was delighted to learn that Florida lawmakers are working on a fetal heartbeat bill that is similar to the Texas legislation that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

After all, if people are pronounced dead after their hearts stop beating, why can’t babies be pronounced alive when their hearts start beating?

It is interesting that pro-abortion leaders aren’t arguing against this premise. Instead, they are protesting the enforcement of Texas’ new law.

Why not leave enforcement up to whistleblowers? That would allow employees of abortion clinics to report doctors who break the law. Should whistleblowers lose their jobs, they surely would have grounds for lawsuits against doctors and clinics.

And think of how many innocent babies would be allowed to live!

Diane Corcelli, Bonita Springs

What’s fair share of taxes for the rich?

What is the fair share of income taxes for the rich?

The latest statistics available are based on 2018. In that year (according to data from the Tax Foundation) the top one percent paid 40 percent of the federal income tax and the top five percent paid 60 percent of the federal income tax paid by individuals. The bottom 50 percent of citizens paid 3 percent of the federal income tax paid by individuals.

Certain politicians continue to say the rich should pay their fair share!

What is the fair share?

Thomas Hudak, Naples

Make sure you’re registered to vote

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that celebrates our democracy. Today, volunteers and organizations from all over the country will work together to ensure that every qualified American is registered to vote.

According to U.S. Census data from 2020, as many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. Every year, millions

of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

Please take 30 seconds to check your voter registration status or register to vote at the Collier County Supervisor of Elections website: www.colliervotes.gov. National Voter Registration Day is the perfect day to prepare for the important upcoming municipal elections in Everglades City (Nov. 2021) and Naples (Feb. 2022).

Linda Scherzinger, Marco Island, League of Women Voters Collier County

