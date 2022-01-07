Letters to the Editor, Jan. 7

Marco Eagle

Impressed with care, skill of ambulance crew

Early this past week I had a bad fall and the back of my head bounced off the tile floor. I am 93 and could not get up. The fall opened a severe gash in my head and I was bleeding profusely. My wife could not help me up so she brought me a chair to pull myself up on. After much twisting and turning, grabbing and pulling I was able to turn on to my knees and finally pull myself upright. I stopped the bleeding by pressure and washed the gash with soap and water.

The doctor at the Urgent Care Center took an electrocardiogram, inspected the gash and told me he was calling an ambulance to take me to the hospital.

The Naples Fire Department ambulance arrived in short order with several EMTs, Emergency Medical Technicians. They loaded me into the ambulance and on the way to the hospital they took another electrocardiogram, my blood pressure, my oxygen level and a picture of my heart. They also inserted a needle blood testing stent in my arm but did not take a blood sample.

They were professional, knowledgeable, skilled, pleasant and caring. The real object of this letter is to let them know how much I appreciate their care and skill. It is also my humble effort to apprise the people of Naples how fortunate they are to have such dedicated, caring and devoted members of the Naples Fire Department ambulance service.

E.R. Santhin, Naples

Hard to stop foolish behavior at zoo

I learned with great sadness about the senseless death of the Naples Zoo tiger. I worked at the zoo for more than four years. During that time, I witnessed or learned about numerous instances of totally stupid behavior by zoo visitors. Examples include throwing rocks at the animals, grabbing the giraffes by their horns to get a better photo, almost capsizing the pontoon boats by everyone on the boat shifting to one side to look in the water and many more. What I learned was that you cannot “stupid-proof” everything. The zoo went to great lengths to prevent harm to the animals and guests, but there are those who will find a way past those protections. I am reminded of the old saying “Ignorance can be cured, but stupid is forever."

Paul Turner, Naples

Dismay at death of tiger

I read with great sadness and dismay concerning the senseless killing of a tiger in the care of Naples Zoo.

The article stated that they had received the tiger in a program designed to save these amazing, critically endangered creatures from extinction. The funds for this tiger's care were surely given in hopes that this animal would be protected, and for the training of its guards and caretakers.

Then because of the stupidity of one of the cleaners, hired by the zoo, this innocent animal was killed. It is not the tiger's fault that the cleaner chose to be so careless. This man should be prosecuted to the highest degree for his senseless act. And couldn't the sheriff who shot the animal have used a less lethal method for distracting the animal? It appears the people in charge were not making good decisions regarding the well-being of this tiger.

I ask that the policies and training programs at Naples Zoo be re-evaluated and changed to benefit the animals whose care the zoo has been entrusted.

Sharon Whitman, Cape Charles, VA

Deny hospitalization and insurance to unvaccinated?

If I lose at the poker table, should tax-payers be required to bail me out? If I gamble by failing to get COVID-19 vaccination and am at death's door should I get hospitalization needed for an accident victim, a stroke, a heart attack or a child with cancer or appendicitis? Why should taxpayers and insurance companies pay my hospital bills caused by my politically based irresponsibility?

Interestingly, those who refuse vaccination and those who led the Jan. 6 insurrection on our nation’s Capital attempting to overthrow our government are actually “comrades in arms” … ironically threatening all individuals in our society with their corrupted view of “freedom.” These corrupted, dangerous, destructive views are fueled by social media and irresponsible news outlets like Fox News and OAN.

Deaths caused by the emergence of mutants among the unvaccinated may sustain the pandemic forever. Spread of leprosy was controlled by incarcerating lepers in Carville, LA and in Molokai, Hawaii. Why couldn’t unvaccinated seriously ill people with COVID-19 be incarcerated in remote isolated areas “to be free” to fend for themselves and save health care costs? This isolation would protect lives of those vaccinated individuals who act responsibly.

William Pettinger, M.D., Conservative Republican, Bonita Springs

