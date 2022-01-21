Letters to the Editor, Jan. 21

Marco Eagle

Republican myth dispelled

During the last 40 years (1981-2020), the average annual growth in federal government expenditure during the Republican administrations was 10 percent and that during the Democratic administrations was 4 percent (data source: U.S. Office of Management and Budget). Thus, the government expenditures have been increased more than twice as rapidly by the Republican administrations as by the Democratic administrations. The popular belief that the Republicans are for small government and the Democrats are for big government is, then, a big fish story.

During the same period, I find the average annual taxes as a percentage of income (GDP) to be the same 17 percent for the Republican and Democratic administrations. Thus, the belief that the Democrats are for tax hikes and the Republicans are for tax cuts is another myth.

During the same period, every Republican administration increased the budget deficit, whereas every Democratic administration reduced it. The average annual growth in deficits during the Republican administrations was up by 76 percent and during the Democratic administrations was down by 13 percent.

Coupling the information that every Republican administration increased the deficit whereas every Democratic administration reduced it, with the findings that both the Republican and the Democratic administrations, on the average, assessed taxes almost identically, and that the government expenditure has been increased more than twice as rapidly by the Republican administrations as by the Democratic administrations, it is safe to conclude that the Republican administrations borrow (tax children and grandchildren) and spend; and the claim that Democratic administrations tax and spend is a Republican invented myth.

Mukhtar Ali, Marco Island

Governor’s stunning hypocrisy

I read last week about Gov. DeSantis’ boast that 'We reject the biomedical security state that curtails liberty, ruins livelihoods and divides society. And we will protect the rights of individuals to live their lives free from the yoke of restrictions and mandates.'

How then to reconcile his statement as soon as a proposed 15-week abortion ban bill was released last week, that the ban 'makes sense'?

Inserting the Florida Legislature into a doctor’s office is the epitome of a 'biomedical security state' and a 'yoke' on the bodies of Florida’s women and their ability to make intensely personal decisions based on their private circumstances.

The hypocrisy is simply stunning.

Karen Schmitt, Naples

Support decent, honorable Republicans

On Jan. 6, 2021 I watched the insurrection taking place at our nation’s Capitol via television. One year later, on the anniversary of the shameful events, I watched and listened to several news stations; some were bashing the Democrats, namely President Biden, while other stations were bashing the Republicans. The word “heresy” was woven into some of their comments. Former President Trump’s name was mentioned by some as a hero who was being unfairly blamed for the insurrection while others condemned him for his role in inciting the mob to violence.

Donald Trump’s goal is to destroy our democracy and establish himself as a dictator. He has no regard for our Constitution, and the thousands of his misguided minions, who worship at the altar of Trump, are lock-stepped in the support of his lies and ambitions.

Donald Trump is a scourge on our society. It is time for Trump to accept the reality that he was defeated in a fair election and he needs to stop trying to poison the minds of the Republican legislators who mistakenly believe they need his support to be elected/reelected. The time has come for all legislators to stand up and be counted for their actions.

I have been a registered Republican since I first became eligible to vote. I sincerely hope that the leaders of the Republican Party will wake up and support those in my party who are decent and honorable legislators and are willing to put personal ambitions aside for the benefit of our democracy.

Barbara Geisenburg, Bonita Springs

Affordable housing initiative welcome

A big “thank you” to Collier County Commissioner Penny Taylor for wanting to encourage action on affordable housing by pursuing a possible opportunity to negotiate with the new owners of the Cove at Naples Bay (formerly called the Gordon River Apartments). Not only could an agreement help restore lost affordable housing in Naples, but it could greatly benefit the neighborhood of River Park, which has received such unfair treatment in the past. Public-private partnerships have worked well in other areas such as Washington, D.C., which has similar problems, such as a large service industry workforce.

It is unfortunate that the money being sent to the Sadowski Fund, created in 1992 by the Florida Legislature to provide a dedicated source of revenue for affordable housing, was permanently slashed by 50 percent in May 2021. Citizens need to urge our elected officials to protect this fund so that it can only be used for affordable housing.

E.E. Schwartz, Naples

