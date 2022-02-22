Letters to the Editor, Feb. 22

Marco Eagle

Support NCH cardiac, stroke facility

As a 40-year resident and former vice mayor of Naples, I am a firm believer in strategic planning for the community good. The new, enhanced cardiac and stroke care facility proposed by NCH is a prime example of this kind of thinking.

We expect and deserve the best available healthcare services; this facility will deliver just that.

The proposed location is ideal for the vast majority of the population in need of stroke and cardiac care, as they live nearby.

On the advice of city leaders, this project will fall into a requested special hospital district, similar to those in municipalities around the state.

The proposed building, which will replace the current Telford Building, will be consistent in height with existing hospital towers – and NCH has agreed that it will be the only replacement building within the district.

The proposed cardiac and stroke care facility indisputably will save the lives of many of our friends and neighbors – and this is far more important than any objection from those who resist change. I support our community’s hospital in planning for the future health care needs of our city.

Alan R. Korest, Naples

A look at 83 years of inflation

I recently bought a cantaloupe. It cost almost $3. I am 93 years old and that reminded me that when I was 10 years old a huckster with a pickup truck full of cantaloupes was in our neighborhood selling them for 10 cents each, three for a quarter.

That is how much our dollar has lost value, from 10 cents to $3 in 83 years.

That means a $30,000 auto would cost $1,000, a $300,000 home would cost $10,000.

E.R. Santhin, Naples

Mean-spirited piece of legislation

The governor’s anti-free speech and free expression bill is probably unconstitutional on its face and will cost our state thousands of dollars in legal fees as it goes through the courts. The 'Don’t Say Gay Bill,' as it is known, is a mean-spirited piece of legislation that will have unanticipated consequences should it be implemented. The language is such that a non-Christian child will be able to object to mentions of Christmas or Easter because these discussions make him or her feel uncomfortable. And what about the child from a non-traditional family, or even from a single-parent family who expresses discomfort with discussions of two-parent families? The bill says if the child is uncomfortable, the parent can get the subject dropped! Will the same be true of book banning? Will a parent complain about the sexual nature of passages of the Old Testament? Then ban that Bible! Let’s make Florida truly free and demand this bill be defeated.

Mark Delligatti, Naples

Big Sugar the wrong priority

In her latest email to constituents, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo tried to justify her vote in support of SB 2508, the controversial bill to prioritize the water demands of Big Sugar over Everglades restoration and the elimination of discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Passidomo says “I want to get this right,” and offers to “go to the bill sponsor (Sen. Ben Albritton, a citrus farmer from Bartow) for clarification.”

If Passidomo wanted to “get this right,” why did she consent to a major water policy change – one that affects every person in South Florida – being “rammed through the budget process, short-circuiting public engagement and leaving affected agencies (like the SFWMD) in the dark?”

Those aren’t my words, by the way; those were Gov. Ron DeSantis’ words.

SB 2508 will literally hold every dollar of Everglades restoration funding hostage until water managers agree to prioritize Big Sugar’s water needs, even in times of extreme drought. This is a radical and uncalled- for change, one that benefits a handful of powerful sugar industry donors at the expense of all the rest of us.

It harkens back to the post-war economy of Florida, when agriculture and Big Sugar dominated Florida’s economy. Today, Florida’s economy runs on clean water, pristine beaches, tourism, outdoor recreation and hospitality.

Let’s hope Sen. Passidomo is as good as her word. She should reconsider this hastily written travesty and tell Sen. Albritton to go back to the drawing board.

Alfred Shotwell, Naples

Freedom or hypocrisy?

So, let me get this straight. There is a population of people here in Florida that want the Florida Senate Bill 148 passed so our children cannot learn about and learn from the history that happened in our country. They don’t want them to read certain books that they deem wrong. They want to take away any knowledge about and support in schools for LBGTQ children and people and they want to take away a woman’s right to her body. I wonder how many of them are the ones who squawk about being told to wear a mask or get a vaccine against a virus that’s killed many and shout about how they want their freedom and yet all they seem to want to do is take freedom from those who don’t have the same beliefs as they do.

Eileen Santoro, Naples

