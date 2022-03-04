Letters to the Editor, March 4

Marco Eagle

It is going to be painful

Catie Wegman wrote a great article on the ever increasing Homeowner Insurance rates here in Florida. As she stated many Insurance carriers have exited the insurance market in Florida.

A number of reasons were cited and all of them make sense. I was in the property insurance business for over 50 years and was also a weather observer for over 40 years.

First off, we must remember that insurance is about how we handle risk. The whole idea of insurance is that the premiums of the many pay for the losses of the few. It's known as the law of large numbers and for the most part it works well and has worked well for a long time.

The reason insurance companies leave an area is because it is unprofitable: hurricanes in Florida, the fires in the west, earthquakes along fault zones. The National Flood Program in the past has been a farce.

The only people who need it live adjacent to oceans, bays and streams. Folks on High Mountain Road don't need flood insurance but people on River Road do.

In the recent past the American taxpayers bailed out the National Flood Insurance Program to the tune of 36 billion dollars. People want to live near the water and they scream and holler when any attempts are made to make these program actuarial sound meaning that premiums collected pay for the losses incurred.

Politicians get involved and get the can kicked down the road, however the road is increasingly coming under water from rising seas, melting glaciers and more powerful storms. Some even still deny climate change but as the storms increase and the roar gets louder we may have to make changes to where we live and it is going to be painful.

Jack Hughes, Marco Island

Jaw-dropping jury verdict

What were these people thinking? The people on the six-person jury in Florida, that began deliberations Friday and Friday night reached a verdict of Not Guilty!

My first inclination was to say “only in Florida,” but people have been getting shot all over this country for stupid reasons.

This stupid reason happened seven years ago in a theater, when a 71-year-old retired former SWAT commander shot and killed a 43-year-old father for throwing popcorn in his face and claiming that his life was threatened.

How could they have possibly acquitted the reckless use of a firearm by someone who had spent 30 years in law enforcement?

Roger W. Quagliano, Estero

Supporting seniors and caregivers

To better reflect the work Collier County’s first senior resource center does in serving the county’s senior population and caregivers, Collier Senior Resources at the Golden Gate Senior Center recently changed its name to Collier Senior Center-Golden Gate.

The name Collier Senior Center better reflects our 501c3 nonprofit organization’s past, present and future in empowering seniors to maintain independent and meaningful lives through free programs and services designed to support them and caregivers.

Despite the pandemic, we continue to provide more than 20 weekly and 100 monthly offerings to our 1,500 members, plus support caregivers and the community, in a safe, diverse and welcoming space.

Services range from a Virtual Resource Directory, daily coffee bar and hot lunch program, AARP Foundation job training and placement for low-income seniors, a weekly Meals of Hope food pantry (open to all ages), to fellowship and enrichment activities, wellness programs, continuing education classes and basic services like one-time direct financial assistance.

As the new Senior Center director, I’m proud to be part of Collier Senior Center at a time when our community, and especially our seniors, need the vital programs and services we offer and excited to invite you to tour your Collier Senior Center!

Collier Senior Center-Golden Gate is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 4898 Coronado Parkway, Naples. To learn more, follow on Facebook @CollierSeniorCenter, call 239-252-4534, or visit CollierSenior-Center.org.

Esther Lully, Senior Center Director, Collier Senior Center-Golden Gate

Solar electric metering can benefit all

Supporting and promoting solar electric metering benefits Florida electric utilities and ALL its customers.

However, a bill currently written and pushed by Florida electric utilities would lower the price electric utilities are required to pay net metering customers.

Don’t be fooled. People who invest in net metered solar are using their money to provide generating capacity that reduces a utility’s variable costs thus reducing all customers’ electric bills.

There are many ways that profitable electric utilities also reduce customers’ electric bills.

This proposed legislation is certainly not one of them.

Gerard Londergan, Naples

