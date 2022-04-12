Letters to the Editor, April 12

Marco Eagle

Stop Riviera Golf Course conversion

There is an attempt to convert the Riviera Golf Course to a PUD. Where has a community ever been built within a community? We are a 55 and older community with a set of our own covenants and rules and regulations. We bought our property with the assumption that we could enjoy our retirement with peace and quiet which includes age restrictions and relatively low traffic throughout the community. Our golf course is our flood plain. When we have heavy rains and hurricanes, we rely on the golf course to absorb and hold the runoff of water. Building upon the golf course would require elevating the flood plain at least 11 feet from the current height. This would cause major flooding issues to arise not only in Riviera Golf Estates but surrounding communities as well. We need to stop the golf course conversion. If this becomes a precedent, it could happen to any number of gold courses in the Naples/Fort Myers area. Please do not allow this to happen.

Susan Koehler, Naples

Setting a precedent for Lely?

You have reported on the battle that Riviera Golf Estates is waging to prevent its golf course from being converted to multi-story residential homes. The proposal is to convert the golf course to build housing amidst the 55 and over single-story homes that surround the golf holes.

I have seen nothing, however, about the precedent this would set for other communities. For example, many Lely residents do not realize that the same thing could happen to them, and the Lely golf courses have far more acreage than the Riviera one.

Developers must be carefully watching what will happen in Riviera. Lely residents should do the same.

Joan Camara, Naples

Someone’s illness not joke material

In the grand scheme of things, 'The Slap' does not come close to being in the 100 most important things in today’s life.

In 60 days from now nobody will care or remember that Chris Rock received a slap. Hopefully maybe somebody will remember not to make a joke about someone’s illness. It should not be in a 'comedian’s' list of jokes. Some people may not think an illness is funny. Don’t prey upon someone’s illness for joke material. It’s simply not right or worth it.

Wayne Waldack, Marco Island

Democracy under siege

Putin’s Ukrainian war crimes are achieving his #1 goal -- destruction of American democracy. Those crimes in Ukraine are so hideous that President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress are distracted from attacking the two mechanisms that will absolutely destroy our democracy. One is legislation in 19 states permitting reversal of the outcome of elections. The second destructive mechanism is dilly-dallying around in bringing Putin’s ally Trump to justice for his multiple crimes, including the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow our government.

Time is of the essence. The Republican Party of Lincoln exists no longer. The majority of “Republican” representatives and senators no longer have an ethical, moral compass and are willing to publicly support Trumpism. If they win in the mid-term elections the Jan. 6 investigations by Congress will be shut down. If Trump wins in 2024 he will release all of the criminals from jail and our democracy will exist no longer. As Putin has achieved, news reporters will be jailed along with Trump’s opponents and freedom of the press will be gone. Elections will have no meaning. Wake up to the facts Trump supporters!

William Pettinger, Bonita Springs

Our moral compass tested

How Ironic: As we view the horror of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one particular fact strikes me as ironic. We invested over a trillion dollars over 20 years to create a free and democratic Afghanistan. We shed American blood and a great deal of American military equipment (now in the hands of the Taliban). We were appalled and very surprised when the Afghan Army and its citizens failed to defend their country and surrendered so meekly to Taliban rule once again. In stark contrast we witness the Ukrainian military and its citizens fighting, and dying, in defense of their country. While it is true that we are doing everything possible to support these brave people we are not committing U.S. forces in this fight. If we could have committed half of what we did for Afghanistan it is quite possible that Putin and his assassins would have thought twice before they acted. No one want a war with Russia but our moral compass has been sorely tested by these events.

Bruce Castka, Estero

